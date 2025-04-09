Tyriq Withers joins Maika Monroe in 'Reminders of Him' movie

April 9 (UPI) -- Tyriq Withers is set to star in Reminders of Him, a film adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel.

The Game actor is the latest cast member to be announced, following the news that Maika Monroe will portray Kenna Rowen, a character who seeks a reunion with her daughter after serving time in prison.

The novel is the latest of Hoover's books to get the movie treatment. Her novel It Ends With Us starring Blake Lively arrived in theaters in August, and the upcoming Verity will feature Anne Hathaway.

"Could not be more excited for this cast," Hoover wrote in an Instagram post sharing the news that Withers and Monroe would bring her Reminders of Him characters to life.

Lauren Levine joins Hoover in penning the screenplay.

Withers is also set to star with Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Chase Sui Wonders, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in an I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot.