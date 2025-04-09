Trending
Movies
April 9, 2025 / 3:55 PM

Tyriq Withers joins Maika Monroe in 'Reminders of Him' movie

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Cast member Maika Monroe attends the premiere of the motion picture drama "The Tribes of Palos Verdes" in 2017. She will star with Tyriq Withers in an upcoming Colleen Hoover novel adaptation. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Maika Monroe attends the premiere of the motion picture drama "The Tribes of Palos Verdes" in 2017. She will star with Tyriq Withers in an upcoming Colleen Hoover novel adaptation. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Tyriq Withers is set to star in Reminders of Him, a film adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel.

The Game actor is the latest cast member to be announced, following the news that Maika Monroe will portray Kenna Rowen, a character who seeks a reunion with her daughter after serving time in prison.

The novel is the latest of Hoover's books to get the movie treatment. Her novel It Ends With Us starring Blake Lively arrived in theaters in August, and the upcoming Verity will feature Anne Hathaway.

"Could not be more excited for this cast," Hoover wrote in an Instagram post sharing the news that Withers and Monroe would bring her Reminders of Him characters to life.

Lauren Levine joins Hoover in penning the screenplay.

Withers is also set to star with Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Chase Sui Wonders, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in an I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Nonnas' photos, trailer introduce Vince Vaughn comedy
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Nonnas' photos, trailer introduce Vince Vaughn comedy
April 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing its upcoming comedy "Nonnas," starring Vince Vaughn, Lorraine Bracco and Susan Sarandon. The show arrives on the streamer May 9.
Movie review: Viola Davis as U.S. president saves silly but fun 'G20'
Movies // 6 hours ago
Movie review: Viola Davis as U.S. president saves silly but fun 'G20'
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (UPI) -- "G20," on Prime Video Thursday, imagines Viola Davis as an action heroine president saving the G20 summit from terrorists, and has a good time with the outlandish concept.
'Captain America: Brave New World' to arrive on digital April 15
Movies // 1 day ago
'Captain America: Brave New World' to arrive on digital April 15
April 8 (UPI) -- "Captain America: Brave New World" arrives for purchase on digital platforms beginning April 15, and on Blu-ray May 13.
Movie review: 'The Amateur' revives satisfying formula
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'The Amateur' revives satisfying formula
LOS ANGELES, April 8 (UPI) -- "The Amateur," in theaters Friday, is a standard revenge movie but satisfies the requirements of the genre.
'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' to screen at Cannes
Movies // 1 day ago
'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' to screen at Cannes
April 8 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise is confirmed to attend the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of his eighth "Mission: Impossible" movie, "Final Reckoning."
Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'or at Cannes
Movies // 2 days ago
Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'or at Cannes
April 7 (UPI) -- Robert De Niro is set to be honored with an honorary Palme d'or award at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival.
'Thunderbolts' take on 'all-powerful' villain in new teaser
Movies // 2 days ago
'Thunderbolts' take on 'all-powerful' villain in new teaser
April 7 (UPI) -- A new trailer for Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts" introduces Lewis Pullman as a formidable villain also known as the "the Void."
Tom Cruise outruns explosions in 'Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning'
Movies // 2 days ago
Tom Cruise outruns explosions in 'Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning'
April 7 (UPI) -- A new preview for Tom Cruise's eighth "Mission Impossible" movie, "Final Reckoning," shows the actor performing various stunts.
Benicio del Toro survives a plane crash in 'The Phoenician Scheme' trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
Benicio del Toro survives a plane crash in 'The Phoenician Scheme' trailer
April 7 (UPI) -- Focus Features released a trailer for Wes Anderson's upcoming film "The Phoenician Scheme," starring Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera.
Billy Joel documentary to open Tribeca Film Festival in June
Movies // 2 days ago
Billy Joel documentary to open Tribeca Film Festival in June
April 7 (UPI) -- A documentary about rock 'n' roll legend Billy Joel is set to open this year's Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Trending Stories

'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
Famous birthdays for April 9: Marc Jacobs, Jackie Evancho
Famous birthdays for April 9: Marc Jacobs, Jackie Evancho
Titanic documentary gives unique look at 1912 shipwreck
Titanic documentary gives unique look at 1912 shipwreck
Movie review: Viola Davis as U.S. president saves silly but fun 'G20'
Movie review: Viola Davis as U.S. president saves silly but fun 'G20'
Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer

Follow Us