April 9, 2025 / 12:44 PM

'Nonnas' photos, trailer introduce Vince Vaughn comedy

By Jessica Inman
"Nonnas" stars Vince Vaughn and premieres on Netflix May 9. Photo Courtesy of Jeong Park/Netflix
April 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing its upcoming comedy Nonnas, starring Vince Vaughn and arriving on the streamer May 9.

Vaughn, who also serves as an executive producer, portrays Joe, an MTA employee mourning his mother's death.

"I'm going through my mom and nonna's recipes, and then I realized food is love," he says in the trailer released Wednesday. "So, I want to open an Italian restaurant."

Joe uses his resources and follows that impulse.

"He opens Enoteca Maria, an old-school Italian spot that staffs four grandmothers, or 'nonnas,' from different cities in Italy, who share their dishes with the neighborhood," an official synopsis reads.

Lorraine Bracco, Brenda Vaccaro, Talia Shire and Susan Sarandon portray grandmothers Roberta, Antonella, Teresa and Gia, respectively.

Linda Cardellini, Joe Manganiello, Campbell Scott, Michael Rispoli and Drea de Matteo also star.

