April 8, 2025 / 1:19 PM

'Captain America: Brave New World' to arrive on digital April 15

By Jessica Inman
Anthony Mackie portrays the new Captain America in "Brave New World." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Anthony Mackie portrays the new Captain America in "Brave New World." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Captain America: Brave New World arrives for purchase on digital platforms beginning April 15, Marvel Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The film stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, the newly-minted Captain America previously known as Falcon, while Harrison Ford portrays a fictional U.S. president.

"Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross," an official synopsis reads. "He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red."

The film, which premiered in theaters February, also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson.

"The world is on the brink of war. It's my job to fix it," Sam's voice says in the clip announcing the film's arrival on digital.

Brave New World will also arrive on Blu-ray May 13.

