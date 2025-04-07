Trending
April 7, 2025 / 4:02 PM

Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'or at Cannes

By Jessica Inman
Robert De Niro will receive an honorary Palme d'or award at the Cannes Film Festival in May. File Photo by Derek French/UPI
1 of 5 | Robert De Niro will receive an honorary Palme d'or award at the Cannes Film Festival in May. File Photo by Derek French/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Robert De Niro is set to be honored at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival.

The Godfather Part II actor, 81, will be acknowledged with an honorary Palme d'or, a press release announced Monday.

The ceremony will take place May 13, the opening day of the festival.

"I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes...Especially now when there's so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together -- storytellers, filmmakers, fans and friends. It's like coming home," De Niro said in the statement.

De Niro's other film credits include Taxi Driver (1976), Cape Fear (1991), The Irishman (2019), Killers of the Flower Moon (2022) and more. More recently, he portrayed a former U.S. president in Zero Day on Netflix, and stars in dual roles in The Alto Knights.

"There are faces that stand in for the 7th Art, and lines of dialogue that leave an indelible mark on cinephilia," the release states. "With his interiorized style, which surfaces in a gentle smile or a harsh gaze, Robert De Niro has become a cinematic legend."

The Cannes Film Festival will run May 13 to 24. Organizers will announce the lineup Thursday.

Robert De Niro turns 80: a look back

Robert De Niro speaks at the ppening ceremonies of the second annual Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on May 6, 2003. De Niro is a co-founder of the festival. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

