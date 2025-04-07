April 7 (UPI) -- A new trailer for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts introduces Lewis Pullman as a formidable villain also known as the "the Void."

"He's invincible, all powerful, stronger than all of the Avengers rolled into one," a woman's voice says in the trailer released Monday.

Pullman weighs in as the preview continues.

"You don't know what I'm capable of," he says. "Maybe I need to show you."

The Thunderbolts decide they have to step up to save the day, despite not being typical heroes.

Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Geraldine Viswanathan and Olga Kurylenko star in the film, which arrives in theaters May 2.