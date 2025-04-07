Trending
April 7, 2025 / 2:54 PM

'Thunderbolts' take on 'all-powerful' villain in new teaser

By Jessica Inman
Florence Pugh arrives on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in 2024. She stars in "Thunderbolts," which arrives in theaters May 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Florence Pugh arrives on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in 2024. She stars in "Thunderbolts," which arrives in theaters May 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

April 7 (UPI) -- A new trailer for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts introduces Lewis Pullman as a formidable villain also known as the "the Void."

"He's invincible, all powerful, stronger than all of the Avengers rolled into one," a woman's voice says in the trailer released Monday.

Pullman weighs in as the preview continues.

"You don't know what I'm capable of," he says. "Maybe I need to show you."

The Thunderbolts decide they have to step up to save the day, despite not being typical heroes.

Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Geraldine Viswanathan and Olga Kurylenko star in the film, which arrives in theaters May 2.

