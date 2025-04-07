Trending
Movies
April 7, 2025 / 10:58 AM

Benicio del Toro survives a plane crash in 'The Phoenician Scheme' trailer

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Benicio del Toro stars in Wes Anderson's "The Phoenician Scheme," which releases in theaters May 30. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Benicio del Toro stars in Wes Anderson's "The Phoenician Scheme," which releases in theaters May 30. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Focus Features released a trailer for Wes Anderson's upcoming film The Phoenician Scheme, starring Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera.

The Phoenician Scheme, which releases in theaters May 30, stars del Toro as Zsa-zsa Korda, one of the richest men in Europe, who survives his sixth recorded airplane crash.

The trailer shows Korda, a father of 10, decide to make his daughter, Liesl (Threapleton), a nun, the sole heir to his estate.

Michael Cera also stars as a tutor named Bjorn.

The cast also includes Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend and Hope Davis.

The Phoenician Scheme will mark Anderson's first feature film since Asteroid City, released in 2023.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Billy Joel documentary to open Tribeca Film Festival in June
Movies // 3 hours ago
Billy Joel documentary to open Tribeca Film Festival in June
April 7 (UPI) -- A documentary about rock 'n' roll legend Billy Joel is set to open this year's Tribeca Film Festival in New York.
'Minecraft' tops North American box office with $157M
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Minecraft' tops North American box office with $157M
April 6 (UPI) -- "A Minecraft Movie" -- starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $157 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Disney releases first trailer for Jared Leto's 'Tron: Ares'
Movies // 1 day ago
Disney releases first trailer for Jared Leto's 'Tron: Ares'
April 5 (UPI) -- Disney released the teaser for its upcoming AI-themed, sci-fi epic, "Tron: Ares," on Saturday.
Jesse Armstrong's 'Mountainhead' set for May 31 premiere on HBO
Movies // 2 days ago
Jesse Armstrong's 'Mountainhead' set for May 31 premiere on HBO
April 4 (UPI) -- HBO announced the new film "Mountainhead," written and directed by "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong, will premiere on the cable network May 31.
Stitch gets into trouble in 'Lilo & Stitch' live-action remake
Movies // 2 days ago
Stitch gets into trouble in 'Lilo & Stitch' live-action remake
April 4 (UPI) -- Disney is offering another look at "Lilo & Stitch" ahead of the film's May 23 theater release with a new teaser and official clip shared Friday.
'Wizard of Oz' to screen at Las Vegas Sphere
Movies // 2 days ago
'Wizard of Oz' to screen at Las Vegas Sphere
April 4 (UPI) -- Classic film "The Wizard of Oz" will be transformed into "a fully immersive experience" when it plays at the Las Vegas Sphere on Aug. 28, the venue announced Friday.
Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld attend 'Sinners' premiere
Movies // 2 days ago
Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld attend 'Sinners' premiere
April 4 (UPI) -- Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld and other "Sinners" cast members attended the New York City premiere of their upcoming horror movie Thursday.
'Superman' sneak peek sees a playful Krypto failing to understand
Movies // 3 days ago
'Superman' sneak peek sees a playful Krypto failing to understand
April 4 (UPI) -- DC released a nearly 5-minute sneak peek at the upcoming film "Superman," offering an extended look at a scene from the teaser trailer involving Krypto the Superdog.
Mark Hamill, Lindsay Lohan honored at Big Screen Achievement Awards
Movies // 3 days ago
Mark Hamill, Lindsay Lohan honored at Big Screen Achievement Awards
April 4 (UPI) -- Mark Hamill, Lindsay Lohan and other stars were honored at CinemaCon's Big Screen Achievement Awards Thursday for their contribution to the movie industry.
'Fog of War' star Jake Abel recalls lessons from William Hurt, more
Movies // 3 days ago
'Fog of War' star Jake Abel recalls lessons from William Hurt, more
LOS ANGELES, April 4 (UPI) -- Jake Abel spoke with UPI about his new movie "Fog of War," premiering Friday on video-on-demand, and the lessons he learned working with veteran actors like the late William Hurt.

Trending Stories

'Minecraft' tops North American box office with $157M
'Minecraft' tops North American box office with $157M
Joanne Froggatt: Jan is a good mum, not intimidated by her fixer husband on 'MobLand'
Joanne Froggatt: Jan is a good mum, not intimidated by her fixer husband on 'MobLand'
'Descendants 5' begins production, shares cast photo
'Descendants 5' begins production, shares cast photo
Walton Goggins bids farewell to 'White Lotus' after Season 3 finale airs
Walton Goggins bids farewell to 'White Lotus' after Season 3 finale airs
Jack Black channels Indiana Jones in 'SNL' sketch
Jack Black channels Indiana Jones in 'SNL' sketch

Follow Us