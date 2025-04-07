April 7 (UPI) -- Focus Features released a trailer for Wes Anderson's upcoming film The Phoenician Scheme, starring Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera.

The Phoenician Scheme, which releases in theaters May 30, stars del Toro as Zsa-zsa Korda, one of the richest men in Europe, who survives his sixth recorded airplane crash.

The trailer shows Korda, a father of 10, decide to make his daughter, Liesl (Threapleton), a nun, the sole heir to his estate.

Michael Cera also stars as a tutor named Bjorn.

The cast also includes Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend and Hope Davis.

The Phoenician Scheme will mark Anderson's first feature film since Asteroid City, released in 2023.