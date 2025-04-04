Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 4, 2025 / 11:44 AM

Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld attend 'Sinners' premiere

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld arrive on the red carpet at the Warner Bros Pictures "Sinners" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld arrive on the red carpet at the Warner Bros Pictures "Sinners" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld and other Sinners cast members attended the New York City premiere of their upcoming horror movie Thursday.

The screening took place at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

Advertisement

Jordan (Black Panther), who wore a navy suit with black lapels, has two roles in the film, portraying twin brothers outrunning their past.

They seek out a fresh start in their hometown, according to an official synopsis, but "discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back."

The film is directed by Ryan Coogler, who was also behind Black Panther.

Steinfeld (Bumblebee) wore a glittering red gown to the premiere.

Other cast members who attended Thursday's screening included Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Omar Benson Miller, Christian Robinson, Jack O'Connell and Delroy Lindo.

Sinners arrives in theaters April 18.

Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld attend 'Sinners' premiere

Cast member Michael B. Jordan arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Sinners" in New York City on April 3, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Superman' sneak peek sees a playful Krypto failing to understand
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Superman' sneak peek sees a playful Krypto failing to understand
April 4 (UPI) -- DC released a nearly 5-minute sneak peek at the upcoming film "Superman," offering an extended look at a scene from the teaser trailer involving Krypto the Superdog.
Mark Hamill, Lindsay Lohan honored at Big Screen Achievement Awards
Movies // 3 hours ago
Mark Hamill, Lindsay Lohan honored at Big Screen Achievement Awards
April 4 (UPI) -- Mark Hamill, Lindsay Lohan and other stars were honored at CinemaCon's Big Screen Achievement Awards Thursday for their contribution to the movie industry.
'Fog of War' star Jake Abel recalls lessons from William Hurt, more
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Fog of War' star Jake Abel recalls lessons from William Hurt, more
LOS ANGELES, April 4 (UPI) -- Jake Abel spoke with UPI about his new movie "Fog of War," premiering Friday on video-on-demand, and the lessons he learned working with veteran actors like the late William Hurt.
Movie review: 'Hell of a Summer' earns place among summer camp slashers
Movies // 7 hours ago
Movie review: 'Hell of a Summer' earns place among summer camp slashers
LOS ANGELES, April 4 (UPI) -- "Hell of a Summer," in theaters Friday, has fun with the conventions of slasher movies set at summer camp.
Murderous robots clash in 'M3GAN 2.0' trailer
Movies // 20 hours ago
Murderous robots clash in 'M3GAN 2.0' trailer
April 3 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a trailer for upcoming horror sequel "M3GAN 2.0," which finds the titular artificial intelligence facing off against a potentially even deadlier robot foe.
Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal reunite in 'The Accountant 2'
Movies // 22 hours ago
Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal reunite in 'The Accountant 2'
April 3 (UPI) -- In a new trailer for The Accountant 2, Ben Affleck plays a socially-awkward mastermind who joins his brother, portrayed by Jon Bernthal, to unravel a conspiracy.
Liam Neeson 'Naked Gun' teaser acknowledges O.J. Simpson
Movies // 22 hours ago
Liam Neeson 'Naked Gun' teaser acknowledges O.J. Simpson
April 3 (UPI) -- A teaser for "The Naked Gun" revival, in theaters Aug. 1, includes a joke about original "Naked Gun" co-star O.J. Simpson.
New James Bond film to bring 'fresh' chapter to franchise
Movies // 1 day ago
New James Bond film to bring 'fresh' chapter to franchise
April 3 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios executives said producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman will deliver a fresh take on James Bond during CinemaCon Wednesday.
'Descendants 5' begins production, shares cast photo
Movies // 1 day ago
'Descendants 5' begins production, shares cast photo
April 3 (UPI) -- Disney announced Wednesday that filming is now underway for the fifth "Descendants" film and shared a first-look photo of cast members on set.
Movie review: Charismatic 'Minecraft' cast can't fix script
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: Charismatic 'Minecraft' cast can't fix script
LOS ANGELES, April 2 (UPI) -- "A Minecraft Movie," in theaters Friday, has Jack Black, Jason Momoa and co-stars acting up a storm against unconvincing visual effects and a disjointed script.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Marvel Rivals' introduces Emma Frost, Ultron in Season 2 trailer
'Marvel Rivals' introduces Emma Frost, Ultron in Season 2 trailer
Skye P. Marshall: People think they have 'Matlock' twist figured out, but they don't
Skye P. Marshall: People think they have 'Matlock' twist figured out, but they don't
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski attend 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 premiere
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski attend 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 premiere
Production underway on 'Landman' Season 2
Production underway on 'Landman' Season 2
New James Bond film to bring 'fresh' chapter to franchise
New James Bond film to bring 'fresh' chapter to franchise
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement