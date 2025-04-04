Trending
April 4, 2025 / 9:12 AM

Mark Hamill, Lindsay Lohan honored at Big Screen Achievement Awards

By Jessica Inman
Cinema Icon Honor recipient Mark Hamill arrives for the CinemaCon 2025 Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace Thursday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 5 | Cinema Icon Honor recipient Mark Hamill arrives for the CinemaCon 2025 Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace Thursday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Mark Hamill, Lindsay Lohan and other stars were honored at CinemaCon's Big Screen Achievement Awards Thursday for their contribution to the movie industry.

The ceremony took place in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the convention's last day.

Famous for his role as Star Wars' Luke Skywalker, Hamill, 73, received the Cinema Icon Award.

"Mark Hamill's career is proof that great characters don't just live on the screen," CinemaCon's managing director, Mitch Neuhauser, previously said in a press release. "They live within us, galvanizing generations of audiences worldwide. This Cinema Icon Award honors not just an actor, but a legacy of incredible work that extends beyond the screen and continues to inspire us all."

Hamill will star in the movies The Long Walk, The Life of Chuck and The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, which arrive in theaters this year.

Lohan, meanwhile, known for her roles in the Freaky Friday and Mean Girls films, was honored with the Vanguard Award. The actress, 38, is set to star opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in Freakier Friday, which premieres Aug. 8.

Channing Tatum (21 Jump Street) received the Distinguished Decade of Achievement in Film honor, and Ana de Armas, who is set to star in the upcoming film Ballerina, was named the Action Star of the Year.

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong were honored with the Career Achievement in Comedy award, while David Jonsson, Madeleine McGraw and Ben Wang received the Next Generation Award, Rising Star of 2025 and Star of Tomorrow honors, respectively.

"The Big Screen Achievement Awards are exhibition's way of saying thank you to the talented and creative people that make magic on movie screens all across the globe, Neuhauser said. "They are essential to the wonder that is the moviegoing experience."

Advertisement