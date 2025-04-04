Trending
Movies
April 4, 2025 / 11:19 AM

'Superman' sneak peek sees a playful Krypto failing to understand

By Ben Hooper
Rachel Brosnahan stars in "Superman," which releases in theaters July 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Rachel Brosnahan stars in "Superman," which releases in theaters July 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- DC released a nearly 5-minute sneak peek at the upcoming film Superman, offering an extended look at a scene from the teaser trailer involving Krypto the Superdog.

Superman, the first official theatrical release from the newly-formed DC Studios, is written and directed by James Gunn and stars David Corenswet as the titular hero.

The sneak peek, posted to YouTube, features a longer version of the scene that opened the teaser released in December, with an injured Superman crashing to earth in the Arctic and summoning help from Kypto the Superdog.

The extended version of the scene shows Krypto initially not understanding Superman's request to be taken "home," instead attempting to play with his badly-injured master.

Once the Kryptonian canine understands the message, Krypto drags Superman by the cape to his Fortress of Solitude, which rises from the ice when the duo approach and opens its doors at the sound of Krypto's bark.

Inside the fortress, Superman is tended to by a team of his robotic servants, including one voiced by Gunn's frequent collaborator, Alan Tudyk.

"No need to thank us, sir, as we will not appreciate it. We have no consciousness whatsoever, merely automatons here to serve," the Tudyk-voiced robot says.

The sneak peak also features longer looks at Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi).

Superman, which releases in theaters July 11, also stars Anthony Carrigan, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell.

