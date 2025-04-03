New James Bond film to bring 'fresh' chapter to franchise

April 3 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios executives said producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman will deliver a fresh take on James Bond during CinemaCon Wednesday.
"We are committed to honoring the legacy of this iconic character while bringing a fresh, exotic new chapter to audiences around the world alongside Amy [Pascal] and David [Heyman]. They're both in London getting started and couldn't be here tonight, but we wanted to thank them for what we know to make an incredible partnership," said Courtenay Valenti and Sue Kroll, according to Variety.