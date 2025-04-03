Trending
Movies
April 3, 2025 / 12:42 PM

New James Bond film to bring 'fresh' chapter to franchise

By Jessica Inman
Daniel Craig arrives for the Golden Globe Awards in January. It is unclear who will replace the actor in future "James Bond" films. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Daniel Craig arrives for the Golden Globe Awards in January. It is unclear who will replace the actor in future "James Bond" films. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios executives said producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman will deliver a fresh take on James Bond during CinemaCon Wednesday.

"We are committed to honoring the legacy of this iconic character while bringing a fresh, exotic new chapter to audiences around the world alongside Amy [Pascal] and David [Heyman]. They're both in London getting started and couldn't be here tonight, but we wanted to thank them for what we know to make an incredible partnership," said Courtenay Valenti and Sue Kroll, according to Variety.

Pascal, who produced films in the Spider-Man franchise, and Heyman, known for his work on the Harry Potter films, will bring the next James Bond movie to life.

Deadline said Amazon shelled out $1 billion for creative rights to the franchise, which has previously seen such actors as Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig portray the iconic character since the first film's 1962 release. Former producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli continue to be partial owners after the transaction.

"We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films," Heyman and Pascal had previously said.

Craig's successor has not yet been shared, although the BBC said Marvel actor Chris Hemsworth is being considered for the role.

CinemaCon kicked off Monday in Las Vegas and is described as "the largest and most important gathering of movie theater owners from around the world."

Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry walk the red carpet at CinemaCon

Halle Berry (L) and Chris Hemsworth arrive for the Amazon MGM Studios red carpet event during CinemaCon 2025 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on April 2, 2025. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

