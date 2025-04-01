'Dogma' to return to theaters for 25th anniversary

Director Kevin Smith attends the premiere of the sci-fi motion picture "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'" in 2016. He announced the re-release of his 1999 film "Dogma" on Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Director Kevin Smith announced that his 1999 film Dogma will return to theaters this summer to coincide with the movie's 25th anniversary. "Bless me, Father -- for I have cinema!" Smith wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday, announcing the upcoming theater run. "I'm ecclesiastically ecstatic to announce that Dogma is getting a religious re-release on June 5th in theaters all across the U.S. and Canada!" Advertisement

Smith, who is also known for his work on the 1994 movie Clerks and 1997 film Chasing Amy, described Dogma as his "perhaps best" film.

"Dogma follows two fallen angels, Bartleby (Ben Affleck) and Loki (Matt Damon), who discover a loophole in Catholic doctrine that could allow them to return to Heaven, threatening the very fabric of existence," an official synopsis reads. "To stop them, a group of unlikely heroes -- including a faith-struggling woman (Linda Fiorentino), the erased 13th Apostle (Chris Rock), and Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith) -- must prevent the apocalypse."

Advertisement

George Carlin, Janeane Garofalo, Salma Hayek, Jason Lee, Alanis Morrisette, Brian O'Halloran and late actor Alan Rickman also star.

Smith also stated in his Instagram post that he will host a "Q&A screening series" at select movie theaters prior to the June 5 re-opening.

"Blessed are they who come in the name of the tour," he said, sharing that he'll stop in Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Tampa, Orlando and New Jersey, with more events to be announced.