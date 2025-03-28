Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 28, 2025 / 5:00 AM

Jonathan Roumie hopes 'The Chosen: Last Supper' becomes 'staple of the culture'

Roumie says Whoopi Goldberg, Jimmy Fallon and Tucker Carlson have all kindly welcomed him on their talk shows to discuss his faith-based, historical drama.

By Karen Butler
Share with X
"The Chosen: The Last Supper" opens in theaters on Friday. Photo courtesy of 5&amp2 Studios
1 of 2 | "The Chosen: The Last Supper" opens in theaters on Friday. Photo courtesy of 5&2 Studios

NEW YORK, March 24 (UPI) -- Actor Jonathan Roumie says he is happy the Holy Week episodes for Season 5 of The Chosen will be released in theaters -- starting Friday -- and he hopes audience members will incorporate watching them into their Easter and Passover traditions.

"I'm so super-excited for people to experience this, especially in theaters," Roumie, 50, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

Advertisement

"Our production level has just increased exponentially since when we first started and, even from last season, which was a level up from the season before. Season 5, you'll be able to see even in IMAX theaters. So, I think it's going to be quite a cinematic event," he said. "I hope it becomes a staple of the culture for many years to come."

Written-directed by Dallas Jenkins and titled The Chosen: Last Supper, the new season chronicles the exultation of Jesus Christ's Palm Sunday entry into Jerusalem, followed by his betrayal, arrest and final meal with his disciples the night before his crucifixion.

Advertisement

"We depict scripture that not many other productions have even attempted before and we do it in a way that is very native to how we've been telling the story, which is a message that's kind of gripped people globally," Roumie said.

"It's just made all of the characters in this series seem that much more relatable and accessible."

Roumie said Jesus will experience the entire range of human emotions this season.

"It changes," he added. "His state of mind varies with the circumstances of the scene. He goes from sorrow to disappointment to frustration to righteous anger to sadness to some cheekiness to the occasional bit of joy. The season is mostly heavier than usual."

The first two episodes of Season 5 will premiere in theaters Friday. Fresh episodes will roll out on the big screen in subsequent weeks.

Season 6 is expected to cover the brutal crucifixion itself, while the seventh and final season will wrap with Jesus' resurrection.

Asked how he leaves behind at the end of the day a "character" who is so critical a part of his real-life faith, Roumie replied: "Do I have to let it go?

"I don't know. I mean, I may not go around reciting scripture everywhere, but Jesus isn't a character or a person or a figure that a person who has devoted his life to wants to let go. Life only gets better with more of him in it," Roumie said.

Advertisement

The former Saturday Night Live intern, who also voiced characters on Celebrity Deathmatch and Castlevania, said hosts welcome him warmly when he appears on their chat shows to discuss The Chosen.

"Between Jimmy [Fallon] and Whoopi [Goldberg] on The View, and even Tucker Carlson and Good Morning America, everybody's been so kind and hospitable," he added.

"I've had people in all different camps concerned about every appearance I do and inevitably they're proven wrong. When you just show up where you're invited to go with a sense of humility and knowing who you serve and just sharing your faith or your witness or your story with people, a lot of people can get encouragement out of that. It's never a bad thing," he said.

"At the end of the day, my message is that God is for everyone. God loves everyone and he wants people to be reminded of that and because I've been given a platform to tell them that, that's part of my own personal mission."

The star of the 2023 fact-based drama film, Jesus Revolution, is also well-known for lending his voice to the popular Hallow prayer and meditation app, which features prominent Catholics such as Mark Wahlberg and Chris Pratt.

Advertisement

Roumie said it never crossed his mind when he started making The Chosen nearly a decade ago that such an app would exist, much less be a huge success.

"I think there might have been a Bible app, but we didn't have a prayer app like Hallow that people can actually make a part of their routine and sort of be committed and held accountable through these reminders that, 'Oh, it's time to time to pray the rosary or the liturgy of the hours or the the Bible sleep stories," he said.

"I don't know how to take this, but so many people tell me, 'I fall asleep, listening to your voice every night,'" he laughed. "It is comforting, I guess. I'm going to take it as a compliment because they're ultimately listening to the rosary, so that's always a good thing."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sundance Film Festival announces 2027 move to Boulder, Colo.
Movies // 13 hours ago
Sundance Film Festival announces 2027 move to Boulder, Colo.
March 27 (UPI) -- The Sundance Film Festival announced Thursday that the festival will move from Park City, Utah, to Boulder, Colo., beginning with the 2027 edition.
Leonardo DiCaprio searches for his daughter in 'One Battle After Another' trailer
Movies // 15 hours ago
Leonardo DiCaprio searches for his daughter in 'One Battle After Another' trailer
March 27 (UPI) -- Leonardo DiCaprio is a former revolutionary on a search for his daughter in the trailer for writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson's new film "One Battle After Another."
BBC's 'Backlash' to examine aftermath of George Floyd's murder
Movies // 18 hours ago
BBC's 'Backlash' to examine aftermath of George Floyd's murder
March 27 (UPI) -- The BBC announced a new documentary film, "Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd," which will explore the murder of Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020 and the protests that followed.
Zendaya to play Ronnie Spector in Barry Jenkins-helmed biopic
Movies // 1 day ago
Zendaya to play Ronnie Spector in Barry Jenkins-helmed biopic
March 26 (UPI) -- Zendaya will play legendary singer Ronnie Spector in "Be My Baby," an upcoming biopic from "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins.
Movie review: 'Working Man' is no 'Beekeeper' but still fun
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Working Man' is no 'Beekeeper' but still fun
LOS ANGELES, March 25 (UPI) -- "A Working Man," in theaters Friday, doesn't reach the heights of last year's "The Beekeeper" but is still a strong Jason Statham action vehicle.
Hemsworth, Rudd, Pugh, more confirmed for 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Movies // 1 day ago
Hemsworth, Rudd, Pugh, more confirmed for 'Avengers: Doomsday'
March 26 (UPI) -- The "Avengers: Doomsday" cast will include Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh and other returning Marvel stars, as well as newcomers Vanessa Kirby, Wyatt Russell and Kelsey Grammer.
'Rust' opens May 2, will benefit late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' family
Movies // 1 day ago
'Rust' opens May 2, will benefit late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' family
March 26 (UPI) -- Falling Forward Films and Ascending Media Group released the trailer for the Alec Baldwin film "Rust," which was completed after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death. The movie opens May 2.
'The Strangers: Chapter 2' gets September release date
Movies // 2 days ago
'The Strangers: Chapter 2' gets September release date
March 25 (UPI) -- "The Strangers: Chapter 2," a horror sequel starring Madelaine Petsch, will arrive in theaters Sept. 26, studio Lionsgate announced.
Amy Pascal, David Heyman to produce next James Bond film
Movies // 2 days ago
Amy Pascal, David Heyman to produce next James Bond film
March 25 (UPI) -- "Fantastic Beasts" producer Amy Pascal and "Spider-Man" producer David Heyman are teaming up on a new "James Bond" film, Amazon MGM Studios announced Tuesday.
'Legend of Ochi' gives look at its 'mythical' creature
Movies // 2 days ago
'Legend of Ochi' gives look at its 'mythical' creature
March 25 (UPI) -- A24 is offering a glimpse of the mythical creature at the heart of its upcoming fantasy adventure film "The Legend of Ochi."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sonya Cassidy: Duffy's strong moral compass gets tested in 'Reacher' S3
Sonya Cassidy: Duffy's strong moral compass gets tested in 'Reacher' S3
Candace Cameron Bure eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Candace Cameron Bure eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Ed Sheeran discusses 'Azizam,' shares album title on 'Tonight'
Ed Sheeran discusses 'Azizam,' shares album title on 'Tonight'
Taylor Tomlinson's 'After Midnight' ending after two seasons
Taylor Tomlinson's 'After Midnight' ending after two seasons
Movie review: 'Working Man' is no 'Beekeeper' but still fun
Movie review: 'Working Man' is no 'Beekeeper' but still fun
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement