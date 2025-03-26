Trending
March 26, 2025 / 2:26 PM

Hemsworth, Rudd, Pugh, more confirmed for 'Avengers: Doomsday'

By Fred Topel
Chris Hemsworth, seen at the 2024 premiere of "Transformers One" in New York City, stars in "Avengers: Doomsday." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Chris Hemsworth, seen at the 2024 premiere of "Transformers One" in New York City, stars in "Avengers: Doomsday." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Marvel announced the cast of Avengers: Doomsday on its social media channels Wednesday. The livestream slowly panned across cast chairs featuring the names of the Marvel actors appearing in the ensemble film.

Chris Hemsworth leads as Thor, followed by Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier) and Letitia Wright (Black Panther). Paul Rudd got a mini-chair for Ant-Man.

The video continued to announce Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Kelsey Grammer and Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

Grammer appeared in a post-credits scene in The Marvels as his X-Men character Beast, while Huerta Mejía played Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the franchise in which Wright also plays Shuri.

Mackie recently led Captain America: Brave New World, following his team-up with Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. They battled John Walker (Russell), who next appears in Thunderbolts with Pugh.

Fantastic Four's Joseph Quinn will reprise Human Torch.

Marvel previously announced Robert Downey, Jr. will appear in the film, but not as Tony Stark -- the actor is now playing Dr. Doom.

Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, will direct Doomsday and the subsequent Avengers: Secret Wars. Doomsday is in production and will open May 1, 2026. Secret Wars follows May 7, 2027.

Doomsday will mark the first Avengers film since Endgame, released in 2019.

