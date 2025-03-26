Movie review: 'Working Man' is no 'Beekeeper' but still fun

1 of 5 | Jason Statham is "A Working Man," in theaters Friday. Photo courtesy of Amazon Content Services LLC

LOS ANGELES, March 25 (UPI) -- A Working Man, in theaters Friday, never quite reaches the magnificent heights of last year's Jason Statham vehicle, The Beekeeper. Nevertheless, it delivers a satisfying action movie with Statham as a new hero. Statham portrays Levon, a former Royal Marine now working for Joe (Michael Peña) and Carla Garcia's (Noemi Gonzalez) Chicago construction company. When the Garcias' daughter, Jenny (Arianna Rivas) is kidnapped, the desperate parents hire Levon to find her. Advertisement Advertisement

Adapted from Chuck Dixon's novel Levon's Trade by Sylvester Stallone and director David Ayer, the story has familiar but reliable tropes. Levon's set of skills are as particular as those of Liam Neeson's character in Taken, enabling him to succeed where basic law enforcement fails, and no matter how many enemies attack him.

The Beekeeper elevated the genre with its cryptic explanations of covert agents and the flamboyant villains Statham's Beekeeper faced. The baddies ranged from cyber scammers to outrageously high levels of authority, which made it even more fun.

The kidnappers in A Working Man are basic human traffickers funded by the Russian mob. They do their best to add flourishes in costume and demeanor, but no generic Russian villain is as memorable as the rogue Beekeepers who came after one of their own.

Human trafficking is also a much more real and unsettling crime. While cyber scams are real and devastating, The Beekeeper took it to a wonderfully absurd degree.

Still, it is undeniably satisfying to watch Levon shoot rapists and send them flying to the back wall of the room. He employs extraordinary interrogation on equally deserving targets, especially when he scolds them for unrelated but equally unsavory offenses.

There are fewer fights in A Working Man. Levon rescues one of his crew from gangsters as an appetizer, but the plot does not lead to as many scuffles. It still has a big finale with Levon taking on the mob and a biker gang at once.

The supporting characters exhibit maybe 1% more color than their plot functions require. Levon is fighting his late wife's father (Richard Heap) for custody of his daughter (Isla Gie), so it's nice to see Levon prove his worth to his father-in-law later in the film.

Jenny misses a piano recital when she's kidnapped, so when she finds a piano in captivity and plays, it has earned that poignancy. In addition, Levon's war buddy Gunny (David Harbour) is so lovable as a blind marksman that it is a shame he only babysits, rather than joining in the action.

Even though he's a working man, the film does get Levon in a suit for one scene. Levon cleans up as well as Statham in The Transporter.

It is clear A Working Man was made by people who know what fans come to see in a Statham movie. Both Ayer and Stallone are frequent collaborators.

Perhaps the source material kept Working Man more grounded, or maybe adding the Statham elements made it far more outrageous than Dixon's version. Though it's not the best, it is the Statham movie that's in theaters right now, and that's not a bad thing.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.