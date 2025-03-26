Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 26, 2025 / 3:00 PM

Movie review: 'Working Man' is no 'Beekeeper' but still fun

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Jason Statham is "A Working Man," in theaters Friday. Photo courtesy of Amazon Content Services LLC
1 of 5 | Jason Statham is "A Working Man," in theaters Friday. Photo courtesy of Amazon Content Services LLC

LOS ANGELES, March 25 (UPI) -- A Working Man, in theaters Friday, never quite reaches the magnificent heights of last year's Jason Statham vehicle, The Beekeeper. Nevertheless, it delivers a satisfying action movie with Statham as a new hero.

Statham portrays Levon, a former Royal Marine now working for Joe (Michael Peña) and Carla Garcia's (Noemi Gonzalez) Chicago construction company. When the Garcias' daughter, Jenny (Arianna Rivas) is kidnapped, the desperate parents hire Levon to find her.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Adapted from Chuck Dixon's novel Levon's Trade by Sylvester Stallone and director David Ayer, the story has familiar but reliable tropes. Levon's set of skills are as particular as those of Liam Neeson's character in Taken, enabling him to succeed where basic law enforcement fails, and no matter how many enemies attack him.

The Beekeeper elevated the genre with its cryptic explanations of covert agents and the flamboyant villains Statham's Beekeeper faced. The baddies ranged from cyber scammers to outrageously high levels of authority, which made it even more fun.

The kidnappers in A Working Man are basic human traffickers funded by the Russian mob. They do their best to add flourishes in costume and demeanor, but no generic Russian villain is as memorable as the rogue Beekeepers who came after one of their own.

Human trafficking is also a much more real and unsettling crime. While cyber scams are real and devastating, The Beekeeper took it to a wonderfully absurd degree.

Still, it is undeniably satisfying to watch Levon shoot rapists and send them flying to the back wall of the room. He employs extraordinary interrogation on equally deserving targets, especially when he scolds them for unrelated but equally unsavory offenses.

Advertisement

There are fewer fights in A Working Man. Levon rescues one of his crew from gangsters as an appetizer, but the plot does not lead to as many scuffles. It still has a big finale with Levon taking on the mob and a biker gang at once.

The supporting characters exhibit maybe 1% more color than their plot functions require. Levon is fighting his late wife's father (Richard Heap) for custody of his daughter (Isla Gie), so it's nice to see Levon prove his worth to his father-in-law later in the film.

Jenny misses a piano recital when she's kidnapped, so when she finds a piano in captivity and plays, it has earned that poignancy. In addition, Levon's war buddy Gunny (David Harbour) is so lovable as a blind marksman that it is a shame he only babysits, rather than joining in the action.

Even though he's a working man, the film does get Levon in a suit for one scene. Levon cleans up as well as Statham in The Transporter.

It is clear A Working Man was made by people who know what fans come to see in a Statham movie. Both Ayer and Stallone are frequent collaborators.

Advertisement

Perhaps the source material kept Working Man more grounded, or maybe adding the Statham elements made it far more outrageous than Dixon's version. Though it's not the best, it is the Statham movie that's in theaters right now, and that's not a bad thing.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hemsworth, Rudd, Pugh, more confirmed for 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Movies // 54 minutes ago
Hemsworth, Rudd, Pugh, more confirmed for 'Avengers: Doomsday'
March 26 (UPI) -- The "Avengers: Doomsday" cast will include Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh and other returning Marvel stars, as well as newcomers Vanessa Kirby, Wyatt Russell and Kelsey Grammer.
'Rust' opens May 2, will benefit late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' family
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Rust' opens May 2, will benefit late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' family
March 26 (UPI) -- Falling Forward Films and Ascending Media Group released the trailer for the Alec Baldwin film "Rust," which was completed after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death. The movie opens May 2.
'The Strangers: Chapter 2' gets September release date
Movies // 23 hours ago
'The Strangers: Chapter 2' gets September release date
March 25 (UPI) -- "The Strangers: Chapter 2," a horror sequel starring Madelaine Petsch, will arrive in theaters Sept. 26, studio Lionsgate announced.
Amy Pascal, David Heyman to produce next James Bond film
Movies // 23 hours ago
Amy Pascal, David Heyman to produce next James Bond film
March 25 (UPI) -- "Fantastic Beasts" producer Amy Pascal and "Spider-Man" producer David Heyman are teaming up on a new "James Bond" film, Amazon MGM Studios announced Tuesday.
'Legend of Ochi' gives look at its 'mythical' creature
Movies // 1 day ago
'Legend of Ochi' gives look at its 'mythical' creature
March 25 (UPI) -- A24 is offering a glimpse of the mythical creature at the heart of its upcoming fantasy adventure film "The Legend of Ochi."
Death hunts an entire family in 'Final Destination Bloodlines' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Death hunts an entire family in 'Final Destination Bloodlines' trailer
March 25 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is previewing "Final Destination Bloodlines," a horror film starring Kaitlyn Santa Juana as Stefanie, a young woman who is trying to alter the fate of her entire family.
Meghann Fahy's date takes a homicidal turn in 'Drop' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Meghann Fahy's date takes a homicidal turn in 'Drop' trailer
March 25 (UPI) -- A first date goes unpredictably wrong in the new trailer for director Christopher Landon's thriller "Drop."
Movie review: Laughs rare in 'Death of a Unicorn'
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: Laughs rare in 'Death of a Unicorn'
LOS ANGELES, March 25 (UPI) -- "Death of a Unicorn," in theaters Friday, loses track of the comedy by failing to ground its outrageous premise in reality.
Lizzo to play musician Rosetta Tharpe in new biopic
Movies // 2 days ago
Lizzo to play musician Rosetta Tharpe in new biopic
March 24 (UPI) -- Pop singer Lizzo is set to portray "godmother of rock and roll" Rosetta Tharpe in a biopic from Amazon MGM Studios.
Jonas Brothers appear in 'Very Jonas Christmas' photos
Movies // 2 days ago
Jonas Brothers appear in 'Very Jonas Christmas' photos
March 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a first look at "A Very Jonas Christmas," a holiday movie starring the Jonas Brothers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: Laughs rare in 'Death of a Unicorn'
Movie review: Laughs rare in 'Death of a Unicorn'
Elisabeth Moss takes on Gilead in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
Elisabeth Moss takes on Gilead in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
Elisabeth Moss discusses 'Handmaids Tale' ending on 'Kimmel'
Elisabeth Moss discusses 'Handmaids Tale' ending on 'Kimmel'
Famous birthdays for March 26: Keira Knightley, Martin Short
Famous birthdays for March 26: Keira Knightley, Martin Short
Amy Pascal, David Heyman to produce next James Bond film
Amy Pascal, David Heyman to produce next James Bond film
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement