March 25, 2025 / 5:00 AM

Movie review: Laughs rare in 'Death of a Unicorn'

By Fred Topel
From left, Jessica Hynes, Téa Leoni, Will Poulter, Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega and Anthony Carrigan witness the "Death of a Unicorn," in theaters Friday. Photo courtesy of A24
1 of 5 | From left, Jessica Hynes, Téa Leoni, Will Poulter, Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega and Anthony Carrigan witness the "Death of a Unicorn," in theaters Friday. Photo courtesy of A24

LOS ANGELES, March 25 (UPI) -- Death of a Unicorn, in theaters Friday, has a clever premise for a macabre comedy. Unfortunately, that premise is outnumbered by obnoxious cliches that dull its bite.

Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega star as Elliot and Ridley, a father and daughter attending a company retreat where Elliot hopes to land a major contract with the Leopold pharmaceutical family. In a rental car from the airport, Elliot hits an animal on the road.

When Elliot and Ridley stop and get out of the car, they realize the animal is a unicorn. Once their hosts discover the unicorn's healing properties, they try to capitalize on it.

The rest of the movie ought to be grounded for the magical realism of a unicorn traffic accident to be humorous. Instead, the film makes every other character more outlandish than a unicorn, so none of it is believable, let alone funny.

The Leopolds are parodies of wealthy pharmaceutical executives. Odell (Richard E. Grant) is dying of cancer but desires immortality, not just extending his natural life. His wife, Belinda (Tea Leoni), blatantly postures about philanthropy but ultimately can't remember whether she's evacuating or vaccinating needy people.

Their son, Shepard (Will Poulter), is the tech bro who talks about his diversified portfolio of entrepreneurial endeavors that is meaningless. As the night wears on he also indulges in his addictions.

However, Elliot is also a caricature of a widower who can't connect with his daughter. Ridley isn't quite as extreme, but an idealistic college student interested in social justice is fairly stereotypical as well.

The whole movie feels like an improv exercise where each actor was given one adjective to describe their character. There are three opportunistic villains, one hapless sap, one common sense youth, two scientists (Stephen Park and Sunita Mani) and two of the Leopolds' annoyed employees (Anthony Carrigan and Jessica Hynes).

Occasionally, one will deliver an inspired line, but the subsequent dialogue inevitably ruins it. If unicorns existed, seeing real human beings try to handle encountering a magical creature would be funny.

Even promising developments when additional unicorns descend on the Leopold house only lead to more insufferable banter. It becomes a siege on a house full of idiots. Human in-fighting is the point of horror movies like Night of the Living Dead, but that works because the opposing viewpoints are all believable.

Writer-director Alex Scharfman thought of every possible way the Leopolds could try to ingest unicorn. However, the dark comedy of desecrating mythic creatures is undercut by all the silly babbling.

One area in which Death of a Unicorn does succeed is in the visual effects. The unicorns look genuinely beastly, not whimsical, and there is no shot where the viewer cannot believe the unicorn is present.

Alas, it is not even satisfying when unicorns kill these deserving clowns. There is no death violent enough to justify the hours of riffing, and the deaths are pretty graphic.

For a movie with such a unique premise, Death of a Unicorn ultimately relies on familiar stereotypes and tropes. Combined with the miscalculated tone, these unicorns deliver neither joy nor terror.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

