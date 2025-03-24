Trending
March 24, 2025 / 10:55 AM

Jonas Brothers appear in 'Very Jonas Christmas' photos

By Jessica Inman
(L-R) Recording artists Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers arrive at the Miss USA pageant in 2013. Disney+ released first-look photos from their upcoming Christmas movie on Monday. File Photo by David Becker/UPI
March 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a first look at A Very Jonas Christmas, a holiday movie starring the Jonas Brothers.

The streamer shared four photographs from the film Monday.

"The Jonas Brothers will be home for the holidays!" the caption reads. "Here's your first look at A Very Jonas Christmas coming to #DisneyPlus."

The movie shows popular boy band members Kevin, 37, Joe, 35, and Nick, 32, as they try to get back to New York in time for Christmas.

One of the images released Monday shows the trio in winter coats, looking lost in the middle of an empty road, surrounded by snow.

Another photographs shows the brothers in an apparent club. Joe wears an all-white ensemble, complete with feathers on his shoulders and glittering glasses.

The brothers are also set to continue their longstanding relationship with Disney, which began with Camp Rock movies on Disney Channel, by recording Disneyland Resort's 70th anniversary theme song.

The news follows the group's release of "Love Me to Heaven" and a tour announcement Friday.

