March 24, 2025 / 4:55 AM

Movie review: 'Wallis Island' has fun with desperate musicians, obsessive fans

By Fred Topel
From left, Tom Basden, Carey Mulligan and Tim Key star in "The Ballad of Wallis Island," in theaters Friday. Photo courtesy of Focus Features
1 of 5 | From left, Tom Basden, Carey Mulligan and Tim Key star in "The Ballad of Wallis Island," in theaters Friday. Photo courtesy of Focus Features

LOS ANGELES, March 24 (UPI) -- The Ballad of Wallis Island, in theaters Friday, is a charming comedy about music, nostalgia and regrets. Any viewer should be able to relate to at least two of the three.

Tim Key plays Charles, a lottery winner who uses the money to reunite his favorite act, McGwyer Mortimer, for a private show on his remote island. Herb McGwyer (Tom Basden), one half of the former folk duo, doesn't know Nell Mortimer (Carey Mulligan) will be there, as they broke up as a couple when they stopped recording together.

Much of the comedy comes from the culture clash between Herb and the few residents of the island. The island doesn't even have a pier, so Herb has to get out of a speedboat on the beach, then walk to Charles' house in soaked clothes.

Charles is endearingly oblivious to modern civilization. He doesn't know the trick about putting a wet phone in dry rice, and he invents puns on celebrity names like Dame Judi Drenched.

Likewise, general store owner Amanda (Sian Clifford) hasn't heard of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and offers Nell a literal jar of peanut butter and a mug.

Charles' obsession with the band could be considered creepy, especially when Nell discovers some of the things he collected, but Key and Basden's script, along with Key's performance, ensure the humor always errs on the side of naivete rather than darkness.

Charles' enthusiasm and rehearsing with Nell gradually wears down Herb's reticence to the gig. More so, it reminds him why he loves music after all of the personal and professional hardships.

Herb and Nell represent comic opposites in this quaint world. Nell finds the reunion amusing and a break from her regular life, so she supports and encourages Charles' makeshift concert.

Herb is a modern industry veteran who acts as the comically combative, high strung professional and pushes back on everything that's not like his traditional gigs. Still, it seems more about his insecurity that he no longer commands those gigs and is resorting to taking this private show.

Of course, one performance isn't going to save McGwyer Mortimer's career, let alone their relationship, especially since Nell is married now. The film is honest about the situation but celebrates the value of rediscovering joy, if not drastically changing one's life.

Beyond the story, the film's original music is well done. Basden and Mulligan perform acoustically when they rehearse. Whether played live or on Charles' record collection, McGwyer Mortimer makes a great soundtrack.

The Ballad of Wallis Island is appropriate comedy for all audiences. It is also still sharp enough that it never feels safe and sanitized.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

