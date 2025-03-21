Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 21, 2025 / 6:00 AM

Ferreira, Leguizamo: 'Bob Trevino' shows positives of social media

By Fred Topel
Barbie Ferreira, seen at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City, stars in "Bob Trevino Likes It." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Barbie Ferreira, seen at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City, stars in "Bob Trevino Likes It." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo say their movie Bob Trevino Likes It, in theaters Friday, shows how social media can be used in positive, supportive ways.

The film follows Lily (Ferreira), a young woman who discovers a man with the same name as her father, Bob Trevino (Leguizamo), on Facebook, and asks if they are somehow related.

Advertisement

Bob only shares a name with Lily's estranged father, but starts liking her posts anyway and eventually becomes a father figure for her in real life. In a recent Zoom interview with UPI, the actors said this kind of interaction online is more common than it seems, despite toxic harassment and salacious news getting more publicity.

"Good things happen on the Internet every day but we think that the more negative things are more interesting," Ferreira, 28, said. "I guess people think it's more interesting to watch the Catfish TV show and all that fun stuff. There is positive stuff that happens on the Internet all the time. I would hope so."

Advertisement

Leguizamo added that social media itself has no judgments; it's all up to the individual users how they utilize it.

"It's just a tool," Leguizamo, 64, said. "It's an objective tool and it depends on who the user is and the user's intent."

Leguizamo himself has used social media for social activism and to connect with contacts he would not be able to find otherwise.

"I've been able to use it to get political, to politicize people, to unite, to organize," he said. "There's a lot of celebrities that I've met, political celebrities and pundits and intellectuals that I've always wanted to connect with and I've done it through DMing."

Ferreira acknowledged it's only natural for people to vent their negative thoughts on social media.

"After all, social media is used by humans," she said. "We are all flawed but we inherently also can be good."

Both actors have also found distant family members online as Lily was attempting to do.

"My family has through Ancestry.com," Ferreira said. "Children start popping up places."

Leguizamo said his family located a half-brother of his online.

"My mom and my aunt go on Facebook and they connect with relatives from Colombia from way back," he said. "I think I even found that I have another brother that I never knew."

Advertisement

Even without the social media angle, the relationship between Bob and Lily hit home for both actors.

"I didn't have a great dad so I was always looking for father figures elsewhere and I found them," Leguizamo said. "It's such a beautiful movie that tells you that the chosen family can be better than your original family and it's okay. It's not a shameful thing to have to seek a family elsewhere."

Ferreira has found a surrogate family in the arts too. She starred in two seasons of the teen drama Euphoria and in films like Unpregnant and House of Spoils.

"Especially when you're traveling all the time and you're in this very isolating situation, you feel alone," she said. "You've got to find people who will not only uplift you but also speak sense into you and keep you grounded."

Bob Trevino is the first movie to feature Ferreira in a starring role. She filmed another lead role before, a re-imagining of the notorious horror movie Faces of Death.

Ferreira said the experience of being the primary actor amongst the crew was exciting.

"People called me No. 1, like 'No. 1's in the elevator,'" she said. "I was like, 'Hey, I haven't gotten that one before.'"

Advertisement

The original Faces of Death was a compilation of violent scenes, some of which included actual deaths caught on camera. Ferreira said her film is not recreating any such scenes but will capture the same tone.

"We're not obviously recreating scene-for-scene a gore tape," she said. "It's a really disturbing reimagining of Faces of Death."

Leguizamo began his movie career with small roles including a terrorist in Die Hard 2 and a liquor store robber in Regarding Henry. He has done comedy and drama, including the sketch comedy show House of Buggin' and one-man shows.

Some of his standout roles include Luigi in the live-action Super Mario Bros. and Tybalt in the '90s modernization of Romeo + Juliet, his own comedy vehicle The Pest, the musical Moulin Rouge!, the villain in Violent Night, voice roles in Encanto and the Ice Age movies, among many more.

Leguizamo leaves for Europe on Tuesday to begin filming Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. He said he is working on his New York accent to sound more appropriate in ancient Greece, even though the film is in English.

"I'm trying to clean up my little New York accent a little bit so I'm not saying 'But ya' betta'," he said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Brett Gelman worked hard to get into 'reprehensible' Terry Nichols' head for 'McVeigh'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Brett Gelman worked hard to get into 'reprehensible' Terry Nichols' head for 'McVeigh'
NEW YORK, March 21 (UPI) -- Brett Gelman told UPI he relied on a combination of Mike Ott and Alex Gioulakis' screenplay and his own historical research to prepare to play Terry Nichols in the new film, "McVeigh."
'Ash' stars Aaron Paul, Eiza González disagree about going to space
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Ash' stars Aaron Paul, Eiza González disagree about going to space
LOS ANGELES, March 21 (UPI) -- Aaron Paul, Eiza González and director Flying Lotus spoke with UPI about their sci-fi thriller "Ash," in theaters Friday.
Leonardo DiCaprio stars in teaser for 'One Battle After Another'
Movies // 17 hours ago
Leonardo DiCaprio stars in teaser for 'One Battle After Another'
March 20 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a trailer for "One Battle After Another," the mysterious new Paul Thomas Anderson film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.
Regina Hall, Kelvin Harrison Jr. embodied unique 'O'Dessa' sound
Movies // 1 day ago
Regina Hall, Kelvin Harrison Jr. embodied unique 'O'Dessa' sound
LOS ANGELES, March 19 (UPI) -- Regina Hall and Kelvin Harrison Jr. spoke with UPI about their roles in the post-apocalyptic musical "O'Dessa," on Hulu Thursday.
Debra Messing: 'Alto Knights' character shields husband from mob violence
Movies // 1 day ago
Debra Messing: 'Alto Knights' character shields husband from mob violence
LOS ANGELES, March 20 (UPI) -- Debra Messing, writer Nicholas Pileggi and producer Irwin Winkler spoke with UPI about their research into the Costello family for the mob drama "The Alto Knights," In theaters Friday.
'Elio' befriends alien in trailer for Pixar film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Elio' befriends alien in trailer for Pixar film
March 19 (UPI) -- Pixar is previewing "Elio," an animated film about an 11-year-old boy who goes on an alien adventure as he searches for a sense of belonging.
Movie review: 'Snow White' effectively revamps Disney classic
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Snow White' effectively revamps Disney classic
LOS ANGELES, March 19 (UPI) -- The "Snow White" live-action remake, in theaters Friday, livens up the original with new songs and new lyrics for the classics.
Movie review: Double De Niro can't bolster disappointing 'Alto Knights'
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: Double De Niro can't bolster disappointing 'Alto Knights'
LOS ANGELES, March 19 (UPI) -- "The Alto Knights," in theaters Friday, gives Robert De Niro two roles to play but can't make this mob tale as exciting as his classics.
Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas face off in 'Ballerina' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas face off in 'Ballerina' trailer
March 19 (UPI) -- Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves face off in a "fire vs. ice" trailer for the "John Wick" spinoff movie "Ballerina," which arrives in theaters June 6.
Kat Graham, Sherri Shepherd attend Tyler Perry's 'Duplicity' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Kat Graham, Sherri Shepherd attend Tyler Perry's 'Duplicity' premiere
March 19 (UPI) -- Kat Graham and Sherri Shepherd were among the stars who attended the New York premiere of Tyler Perry's film "Duplicity" Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle celebrates start of NCAA basketball tournament
Google Doodle celebrates start of NCAA basketball tournament
Max announces ASL option for streaming 'The Last of Us'
Max announces ASL option for streaming 'The Last of Us'
Dove Cameron, Damiano David perform on late-night talk shows
Dove Cameron, Damiano David perform on late-night talk shows
James Van Der Beek eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
James Van Der Beek eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
'The Chi' Season 7 to premiere in May
'The Chi' Season 7 to premiere in May
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement