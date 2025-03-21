Trending
March 21, 2025 / 3:08 PM

Jason Statham learns his boss' daughter is missing in 'A Working Man' clip

By Jessica Inman
Jason Statham stars in "A Working Man," a film adaptation of the Chuck Dixon novel "Levon's Trade." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Jason Statham stars in "A Working Man," a film adaptation of the Chuck Dixon novel "Levon's Trade." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios is previewing the action film A Working Man, starring Jason Statham, and arriving in theaters March 28.

The studio released three official clips from the film, which is based on the 2015 book Levon's Trade by Chuck Dixon.

Statham portrays Levon Cade, who, according to an official synopsis, "left behind a decorated military career in the black ops to live a simple life working construction."

"But when his boss's daughter, who is like family to him, is taken by human traffickers, his search to bring her home uncovers a world of corruption far greater than he ever could have imagined," the description continues.

In one clip, titled "A Different Person," Cade enters an office, where Pena and Noemi Gonzalez's characters tell him that their daughter Jenny is missing.

"She went out with her friends on Friday," Pena says. "Saturday we were worried so we called the cops and then on Sunday -- she had a piano recital on Sunday night."

They ask Cade to help them.

The film also stars Jason Flemyng, Merab Ninidze, Maximilian Osinski, Cokey Falkow, David Harbour, Arianna Rivas, Emmett J. Scanlan and Eve Mauro.

In another clip, titled "What's Her Name," Cade visits Harbour's character, who tells him he better "lock in" and "go full on, no half measures" if he wants to rescue Jenny.

David Ayer, who is directing Heart of the Beast starring Brad Pitt, also directs A Working Man. He wrote the screenplay with Sylvester Stallone.

