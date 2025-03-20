Regina Hall, Kelvin Harrison Jr. embodied unique 'O'Dessa' sound

1 of 5 | Regina Hall, seen at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., stars in "O'Dessa." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, March 19 (UPI) -- Regina Hall and Kelvin Harrison Jr. say the musical O'Dessa, on Hulu Thursday, challenged them to embody the sounds of writer-director Geremy Jasper's post-apocalyptic world. In a recent Zoom interview with UPI, the actors discussed their approach to the music and dialogue in the film.

Hall plays Neon Dion, the No. 2 to the dictator Plutonovich (Murray Bartlett), who tortures any nonconformists on live television in Satellite City. With Cesar-cut bangs, purple eyeliner and leather clothing, Hall wanted Dion's voice to match her appearance.

"The voice I heard when I read it made me think of a little bit of Eartha Kitt," Hall said. "I just thought of what kind of energy has to be that crushing. We had talked about Grace Jones' energy."

One influence not initially apparent to Hall was Tina Turner's Aunty Entity in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, because Hall never saw it. More than one reporter has brought up Turner during press for the film, piquing Hall's curiosity.

"Somebody mentioned it yesterday," Hall said. "Now I think I'm going to have to go and watch the great Tina's performance."

Dion becomes aware of a folk singer, O'Dessa (Sadie Sink), when the performer ventures from her farm to Satellite City. O'Dessa believes she can change the world through song, posing a threat to Plutonovich and Dion.

O'Dessa finds an ally in Satellite City local Euri Dervish, played by Harrison. The actor has sung in films from The High Note and Cyrano to last year's Mufasa: The Lion King, and also played B.B. King in 2022's Elvis.

"I think they all have different styles," Harrison said of his musical films. "Lion King's obviously that Lin[-Manuel Miranda] sound and I think Geremy's sound is so singular."

Euri's rock n' roll provides a contrast to O'Dessa's folksy, country-western vibe, Harrison said. They have a duet in which those styles collide.

"My favorite song that we do together is 'Feeling Free' because we get to hear O'dessa's folk/western/country sound and then it bleeds into Euri's interpretation of the song," Harrison said. "He's a wild boy, Geremy."

Hall does not sing in the finished film. She said she performed a rap that did not ultimately make the final cut.

"It was Neon Dion's theme song," Hall said. "She does more of a talk rap."

Both Hall and Harrison agreed that Jasper's music added a unique dimension to the post-apocalyptic world. They said it was clear from reading his script what the roles demanded of them.

"I think a lot of it is on the paper for you to feel how dark Neon Dion was," Hall said. "Seeing the world, what would it feel like, it almost felt futuristic but also barbaric."

