Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 20, 2025 / 6:00 AM

Regina Hall, Kelvin Harrison Jr. embodied unique 'O'Dessa' sound

By Fred Topel
Regina Hall, seen at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., stars in "O'Dessa." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Regina Hall, seen at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., stars in "O'Dessa." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, March 19 (UPI) -- Regina Hall and Kelvin Harrison Jr. say the musical O'Dessa, on Hulu Thursday, challenged them to embody the sounds of writer-director Geremy Jasper's post-apocalyptic world.

In a recent Zoom interview with UPI, the actors discussed their approach to the music and dialogue in the film.

Advertisement

Hall plays Neon Dion, the No. 2 to the dictator Plutonovich (Murray Bartlett), who tortures any nonconformists on live television in Satellite City. With Cesar-cut bangs, purple eyeliner and leather clothing, Hall wanted Dion's voice to match her appearance.

"The voice I heard when I read it made me think of a little bit of Eartha Kitt," Hall said. "I just thought of what kind of energy has to be that crushing. We had talked about Grace Jones' energy."

One influence not initially apparent to Hall was Tina Turner's Aunty Entity in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, because Hall never saw it. More than one reporter has brought up Turner during press for the film, piquing Hall's curiosity.

"Somebody mentioned it yesterday," Hall said. "Now I think I'm going to have to go and watch the great Tina's performance."

Dion becomes aware of a folk singer, O'Dessa (Sadie Sink), when the performer ventures from her farm to Satellite City. O'Dessa believes she can change the world through song, posing a threat to Plutonovich and Dion.

Advertisement

O'Dessa finds an ally in Satellite City local Euri Dervish, played by Harrison. The actor has sung in films from The High Note and Cyrano to last year's Mufasa: The Lion King, and also played B.B. King in 2022's Elvis.

"I think they all have different styles," Harrison said of his musical films. "Lion King's obviously that Lin[-Manuel Miranda] sound and I think Geremy's sound is so singular."

Euri's rock n' roll provides a contrast to O'Dessa's folksy, country-western vibe, Harrison said. They have a duet in which those styles collide.

"My favorite song that we do together is 'Feeling Free' because we get to hear O'dessa's folk/western/country sound and then it bleeds into Euri's interpretation of the song," Harrison said. "He's a wild boy, Geremy."

Hall does not sing in the finished film. She said she performed a rap that did not ultimately make the final cut.

"It was Neon Dion's theme song," Hall said. "She does more of a talk rap."

Both Hall and Harrison agreed that Jasper's music added a unique dimension to the post-apocalyptic world. They said it was clear from reading his script what the roles demanded of them.

"I think a lot of it is on the paper for you to feel how dark Neon Dion was," Hall said. "Seeing the world, what would it feel like, it almost felt futuristic but also barbaric."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Debra Messing: 'Alto Knights' character shields husband from mob violence
Movies // 1 hour ago
Debra Messing: 'Alto Knights' character shields husband from mob violence
LOS ANGELES, March 20 (UPI) -- Debra Messing, writer Nicholas Pileggi and producer Irwin Winkler spoke with UPI about their research into the Costello family for the mob drama "The Alto Knights," In theaters Friday.
'Elio' befriends alien in trailer for Pixar film
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Elio' befriends alien in trailer for Pixar film
March 19 (UPI) -- Pixar is previewing "Elio," an animated film about an 11-year-old boy who goes on an alien adventure as he searches for a sense of belonging.
Movie review: 'Snow White' effectively revamps Disney classic
Movies // 15 hours ago
Movie review: 'Snow White' effectively revamps Disney classic
LOS ANGELES, March 19 (UPI) -- The "Snow White" live-action remake, in theaters Friday, livens up the original with new songs and new lyrics for the classics.
Movie review: Double De Niro can't bolster disappointing 'Alto Knights'
Movies // 18 hours ago
Movie review: Double De Niro can't bolster disappointing 'Alto Knights'
LOS ANGELES, March 19 (UPI) -- "The Alto Knights," in theaters Friday, gives Robert De Niro two roles to play but can't make this mob tale as exciting as his classics.
Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas face off in 'Ballerina' trailer
Movies // 18 hours ago
Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas face off in 'Ballerina' trailer
March 19 (UPI) -- Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves face off in a "fire vs. ice" trailer for the "John Wick" spinoff movie "Ballerina," which arrives in theaters June 6.
Kat Graham, Sherri Shepherd attend Tyler Perry's 'Duplicity' premiere
Movies // 20 hours ago
Kat Graham, Sherri Shepherd attend Tyler Perry's 'Duplicity' premiere
March 19 (UPI) -- Kat Graham and Sherri Shepherd were among the stars who attended the New York premiere of Tyler Perry's film "Duplicity" Tuesday.
Movie review: 'Locked' cleverly torments Bill Skarsgard
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Locked' cleverly torments Bill Skarsgard
LOS ANGELES, March 19 (UPI) -- "Locked," in theaters Friday, holds suspense between Bill Skarsgard and Anthony Hopkins, even if some of the underlying themes are overly simplistic.
Dakota Johnson is torn between Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal in 'Materialists' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Dakota Johnson is torn between Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal in 'Materialists' trailer
March 18 (UPI) -- A24 is previewing "Materialists," a rom-com starring Dakota Johnson as a matchmaker whose own love prospects include Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.
Rachel Zegler discusses 'Snow White,' performs on 'Kimmel'
Movies // 1 day ago
Rachel Zegler discusses 'Snow White,' performs on 'Kimmel'
March 18 (UPI) -- Rachel Zegler said filming the live-action "Snow White" remake was "the hardest thing" she's ever done when she stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday.
Adam Sandler gets back on the green in 'Happy Gilmore 2' teaser
Movies // 1 day ago
Adam Sandler gets back on the green in 'Happy Gilmore 2' teaser
March 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the "Happy Gilmore" sequel starring Adam Sandler.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 19: Bruce Willis, Glenn Close
Famous birthdays for March 19: Bruce Willis, Glenn Close
Elisabeth Moss takes on Gilead in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
Elisabeth Moss takes on Gilead in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
Bill Burr rants about 'nerd' Elon Musk on 'Tonight Show'
Bill Burr rants about 'nerd' Elon Musk on 'Tonight Show'
Movie review: 'Snow White' effectively revamps Disney classic
Movie review: 'Snow White' effectively revamps Disney classic
Movie review: 'Locked' cleverly torments Bill Skarsgard
Movie review: 'Locked' cleverly torments Bill Skarsgard
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement