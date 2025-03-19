1 of 5 | Kat Graham arrives on the red carpet for Tyler Perry's "Duplicity" New York premiere at Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Kat Graham and Sherri Shepherd were among the stars who attended the New York premiere of Tyler Perry's film Duplicity Tuesday. Graham, 35, wore a black dress with a gold jewelry to the screening at the Museum of Modern Art. Advertisement

In the movie, she portrays Marley, an attorney whose best friend's husband was fatally shot by police.

"She is tasked with uncovering the truth behind the murder of her best friend Fela's husband," an official synopsis reads. "With the help of her boyfriend -- a former cop turned private investigator -- Marley's search for what really happened leads her down a treacherous maze of deception."

Meagan Tandy, who stars as Fela, wore a green dress to the premiere, while Tyler Lepley, who plays Marley's boyfriend, wore a deep red jacket.

Shepherd, who recently starred in Harlem, also attended Tuesday's ceremony wearing a glittering black skirt and jacket.

Other attendees included Perry, who wrote and directed the film, and cast members Joshua Adeyeye, RonReaco Lee, Nick Barrotta, Jimi Stanton and Shannon Lanier.

The film premieres Thursday on Prime Video.

