March 19, 2025 / 3:30 PM

'Elio' befriends alien in trailer for Pixar film

By Jessica Inman

March 19 (UPI) -- Pixar is previewing Elio, an animated film about an 11-year-old boy who goes on an alien adventure as he searches for a sense of belonging.

"Back home, I didn't fit in," says Elio, who is voiced by Yonas Kibreab, in the trailer released Wednesday. "I thought Earth was the problem, but what if it's me?"

"Well, I like you," responds his new alien friend, Glordon, voiced by Remy Edgerly. "And you seem fine to me."

The voice cast also includes Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett, Jameela Jamil and Shirley Henderson.

"The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession," reads an official synopsis. "So, when he's beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio's all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth's leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be."

Pixar also released a poster for the film, which shows Elio and Glordon running side by side.

Elio lands in theaters June 20.

Movie review: 'Snow White' effectively revamps Disney classic
Movies // 1 hour ago
Movie review: 'Snow White' effectively revamps Disney classic
LOS ANGELES, March 19 (UPI) -- The "Snow White" live-action remake, in theaters Friday, livens up the original with new songs and new lyrics for the classics.
Movie review: Double De Niro can't bolster disappointing 'Alto Knights'
Movies // 4 hours ago
Movie review: Double De Niro can't bolster disappointing 'Alto Knights'
LOS ANGELES, March 19 (UPI) -- "The Alto Knights," in theaters Friday, gives Robert De Niro two roles to play but can't make this mob tale as exciting as his classics.
Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas face off in 'Ballerina' trailer
Movies // 5 hours ago
Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas face off in 'Ballerina' trailer
March 19 (UPI) -- Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves face off in a "fire vs. ice" trailer for the "John Wick" spinoff movie "Ballerina," which arrives in theaters June 6.
Kat Graham, Sherri Shepherd attend Tyler Perry's 'Duplicity' premiere
Movies // 7 hours ago
Kat Graham, Sherri Shepherd attend Tyler Perry's 'Duplicity' premiere
March 19 (UPI) -- Kat Graham and Sherri Shepherd were among the stars who attended the New York premiere of Tyler Perry's film "Duplicity" Tuesday.
Movie review: 'Locked' cleverly torments Bill Skarsgard
Movies // 16 hours ago
Movie review: 'Locked' cleverly torments Bill Skarsgard
LOS ANGELES, March 19 (UPI) -- "Locked," in theaters Friday, holds suspense between Bill Skarsgard and Anthony Hopkins, even if some of the underlying themes are overly simplistic.
Dakota Johnson is torn between Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal in 'Materialists' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Dakota Johnson is torn between Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal in 'Materialists' trailer
March 18 (UPI) -- A24 is previewing "Materialists," a rom-com starring Dakota Johnson as a matchmaker whose own love prospects include Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.
Rachel Zegler discusses 'Snow White,' performs on 'Kimmel'
Movies // 1 day ago
Rachel Zegler discusses 'Snow White,' performs on 'Kimmel'
March 18 (UPI) -- Rachel Zegler said filming the live-action "Snow White" remake was "the hardest thing" she's ever done when she stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday.
Adam Sandler gets back on the green in 'Happy Gilmore 2' teaser
Movies // 1 day ago
Adam Sandler gets back on the green in 'Happy Gilmore 2' teaser
March 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the "Happy Gilmore" sequel starring Adam Sandler.
Rami Malek is out for revenge in trailer for 'The Amateur'
Movies // 2 days ago
Rami Malek is out for revenge in trailer for 'The Amateur'
March 17 (UPI) -- Rami Malek plays a CIA code-breaker on a quest for revenge against the terrorists who killed his wife in the official trailer for "The Amateur."
'The Wedding Banquet' trailer reimagines Ang Lee rom-com
Movies // 2 days ago
'The Wedding Banquet' trailer reimagines Ang Lee rom-com
March 17 (UPI) -- Bleecker Street is teasing Andrew Ahn's remake of the 1993 film "The Wedding Banquet."
