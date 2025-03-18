Trending
March 18, 2025 / 10:30 AM

Adam Sandler gets back on the green in 'Happy Gilmore 2' teaser

By Jessica Inman
Adam Sandler (R), pictured with Jackie Sandler, stars in the "Happy Gilmore" sequel, which arrives on Netflix in July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Adam Sandler (R), pictured with Jackie Sandler, stars in the "Happy Gilmore" sequel, which arrives on Netflix in July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the Happy Gilmore sequel starring Adam Sandler.

The teaser trailer, released Tuesday, shows Sandler, who portrays Happy Gilmore, looking at busts of golf legends Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

"SpongeBob?" he asks when he sees himself in the lineup of the greats. "What is that? What's with the beaver teeth?"

The trailer also gives a glimpse of Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, widely known as music artist Bad Bunny, who joins the cast of Happy Gilmore 2.

"At the end of the original Happy Gilmore, Sandler's titular character was finally at rest after a long, strenuous season of golf...He showed the golf snobs who's boss, saved his grandmother's house, and returned home at last," an official description says.

Other returning stars from the original 1996 film include Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller and Christopher McDonald.

PGA Tour players appearing in the film include John Daly, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and onetime professional golfer Paige Spiranac will also star.

Happy Gilmore 2 arrives on Netflix July 25.

The cast also includes Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutowsky, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Philip Fine Schneider, Blake Clark, and Sandler's daughters, Sadie and Sunny.

