Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 17, 2025 / 1:47 PM

'The Wedding Banquet' trailer reimagines Ang Lee rom-com

By Jessica Inman
Bowen Yang arrives on the red carpet for the Academy Awards in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 2. Yang will star in a remake of "The Wedding Banquet." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Bowen Yang arrives on the red carpet for the Academy Awards in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 2. Yang will star in a remake of "The Wedding Banquet." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Bleecker Street is teasing Andrew Ahn's remake of Ang Lee's 1993 film The Wedding Banquet.

The new version stars Bowen Yang and Han Gi-chan as Chris and Min, respectively, and Lily Gladstone and Kelly Marie Tran as Lee and Angela.

Advertisement

"Angela and her partner Lee have been unlucky with their IVF treatments, but can't afford to pay for another round," an official synopsis reads. "Meanwhile their friend Min, the closeted scion of a multinational corporate empire, has plenty of family money but a soon-to-spire student visa."

Min proposes to Angela after Chris says he doesn't want to take the next step.

"You marry me and I will pay for Lee to grow a baby," he says to Angelea, in the trailer, which arrived Monday.

The movie chronicles the various obstacles the couples encounter as they attempt to move forward with their plan.

Yang recently announced the Oscar nominations alongside Rachel Sennott in January.

Joan Chen and Youn Yuh-jung also star in the film, which premieres in theaters April 18.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rami Malek is out for revenge in trailer for 'The Amateur'
Movies // 28 minutes ago
Rami Malek is out for revenge in trailer for 'The Amateur'
March 17 (UPI) -- Rami Malek plays a CIA code-breaker on a quest for revenge against the terrorists who killed his wife in the official trailer for "The Amateur."
'Revelations' trailer brings South Korean comic to life
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Revelations' trailer brings South Korean comic to life
March 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing Yeon Sang-ho's comic-inspired thriller "Revelations," which arrives on the streamer Friday.
Conan O'Brien to host Oscars in 2026
Movies // 4 hours ago
Conan O'Brien to host Oscars in 2026
March 17 (UPI) -- Former "Late Night" host Conan O'Brien is set to return as Oscars host in 2026, the Academy announced Monday.
'Novocaine' tops North American box office with $8.7M
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Novocaine' tops North American box office with $8.7M
March 16 (UPI) -- Jack Quaid's "Novocaine" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $8.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Sharon Stone says she was dropped from 'Another Simple Favor'
Movies // 3 days ago
Sharon Stone says she was dropped from 'Another Simple Favor'
March 14 (UPI) -- "Basic Instinct" icon Sharon Stone says she filmed scenes for "Another Simple Favor," but they didn't make it into the final cut.
'Looney Tunes' cast: 'Day the Earth Blew Up' captures '40s slapstick
Movies // 3 days ago
'Looney Tunes' cast: 'Day the Earth Blew Up' captures '40s slapstick
LOS ANGELES, March 14 (UPI) -- Voice actors Eric Bauza and Candi Milo told UPI their new film "The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie," in theaters Friday, captures the spirit of the 1940s Looney Tunes classics.
Chris Pratt wondered if 'Electric State' might be his last big movie adventure
Movies // 3 days ago
Chris Pratt wondered if 'Electric State' might be his last big movie adventure
NEW YORK, March 14 (UPI) -- Chris Pratt says he was planning to take a break from making movies, but the idea of reuniting with the Russo brothers for the big popcorn movie "The Electric State" was irresistible to pass up.
Brad Pitt is an ex-driver pulled back into Formula 1 in 'F1' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Brad Pitt is an ex-driver pulled back into Formula 1 in 'F1' trailer
March 13 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the first trailer for "F1," a new film starring Brad Pitt as a former Formula 1 driver who is pulled back into the sport after 30 years.
Tom Hiddleston joins Stephen King universe in 'Life of Chuck' teaser
Movies // 3 days ago
Tom Hiddleston joins Stephen King universe in 'Life of Chuck' teaser
March 13 (UPI) -- Neon released the teaser for "The Life of Chuck," the latest Mike Flanagan adaptation of Stephen King with Tom Hiddleston in the title role, on Thursday.
Keira Knightley 'Pride & Prejudice' returns to theaters in April
Movies // 4 days ago
Keira Knightley 'Pride & Prejudice' returns to theaters in April
March 13 (UPI) -- Focus Features announced Thursday that the 2005 adaptation of "Pride & Prejudice," starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, will be re-released in theaters April 20.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justin Bieber's dad shares rare photo of pop star with younger siblings
Justin Bieber's dad shares rare photo of pop star with younger siblings
Leslie Bibb's partner cameos on 'White Lotus'
Leslie Bibb's partner cameos on 'White Lotus'
'Novocaine' tops North American box office with $8.7M
'Novocaine' tops North American box office with $8.7M
Kanye West releases song featuring vocals by daughter North, rapper P. Diddy
Kanye West releases song featuring vocals by daughter North, rapper P. Diddy
Famous birthdays for March 17: Natalie Zea, Billy Corgan
Famous birthdays for March 17: Natalie Zea, Billy Corgan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement