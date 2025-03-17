Trending
Rami Malek is out for revenge in trailer for 'The Amateur'

By Ben Hooper
Rami Malek, seen at the EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England, in 2024, stars in "The Amateur." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
1 of 4 | Rami Malek, seen at the EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England, in 2024, stars in "The Amateur." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Rami Malek plays a CIA code-breaker on a quest for revenge against the terrorists who killed his wife in the official trailer for The Amateur.

The trailer, posted to YouTube by 20th Century Studios on Monday, finds Malek starring as Charlie Heller, a CIA analyst whose wife is killed in a London terrorist attack.

The film, based on the novel by Robert Littell, also stars Lawrence Fishburne as a colleague who helps Malik on his quest for revenge.

"When his supervisors refuse to take action, he takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a dangerous trek across the globe to track down those responsible, his intelligence serving as the ultimate weapon for eluding his pursuers and achieving his revenge," the movie's official synopsis reads.

The film's official poster was revealed Monday on social media.

The Amateur is directed by James Hawes and also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, Adrian Martinez and Danny Sapani.

The Amateur releases in theaters April 11.

Rami Malek, Olivia Colman win at the Oscars

From left to right, Rami Malek winner of Best Actor in a Leading Role for "Bohemian Rhapsody," Olivia Colman, winner of Best Actress for "The Favourite," Regina King, winner Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "If Beale Street Could Talk" and Mahershala Ali, winner of Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Green Book," appear backstage with their Oscars. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

