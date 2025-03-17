1 of 4 | Rami Malek, seen at the EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England, in 2024, stars in "The Amateur." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Rami Malek plays a CIA code-breaker on a quest for revenge against the terrorists who killed his wife in the official trailer for The Amateur. The trailer, posted to YouTube by 20th Century Studios on Monday, finds Malek starring as Charlie Heller, a CIA analyst whose wife is killed in a London terrorist attack. Advertisement

The film, based on the novel by Robert Littell, also stars Lawrence Fishburne as a colleague who helps Malik on his quest for revenge.

"When his supervisors refuse to take action, he takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a dangerous trek across the globe to track down those responsible, his intelligence serving as the ultimate weapon for eluding his pursuers and achieving his revenge," the movie's official synopsis reads.

Tickets are now on sale for #TheAmateur, starring Academy Award® winner Rami Malek and Academy Award® nominee Laurence Fishburne. See it in IMAX April 11: https://t.co/kax36zLFkR pic.twitter.com/FKn9qb34NA— 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) March 17, 2025 Advertisement

The film's official poster was revealed Monday on social media.

The Amateur is directed by James Hawes and also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, Adrian Martinez and Danny Sapani.

The Amateur releases in theaters April 11.

Rami Malek, Olivia Colman win at the Oscars