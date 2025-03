1 of 6 | Keira Knightley, seen at the BFI London Film Festival in 2019, starred in 2005's "Pride & Prejudice." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Focus Features announced Thursday that the 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice is returning to theaters this year. Tickets are on sale for the April 20 re-release, with some theaters beginning as early as April 18. Keira Knightley, Rosamund Pike, Talulah Riley, Jena Malone and Carey Mulligan starred as the Bennet sisters. Succession's Matthew Macfadyen played Mr. Darcy, who falls for Elizabeth (Knightley) despite their contentious first meeting. Advertisement

Brenda Blethyn and Donald Sutherland played Mrs. and Mr. Bennet. Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly played Caroline Bingley, the sister of wealthy bachelor Mr. Bingley (Simon Woods).

Dame Judi Dench played Lady Catherine, the orchestrator of matches.

Joe Wright directed the 2005 film from Deborah Moggach's adaptation of Jane Austen. Wright would go on to direct adaptations of Atonement, Anna Karenina and Cyrano.

Focus is also planning a 20th anniversary merchandise line which will include the first ever vinyl edition of the Dario Marianelli score performed by pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet.