March 11, 2025 / 11:05 AM

Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder attend 'Novocaine' premiere

By Jessica Inman
Amber Midthunder (L) and Jack Quaid attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Novocaine" on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Amber Midthunder (L) and Jack Quaid attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Novocaine" on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder were among the actors who attended the Los Angeles premiere of Novocaine on Monday.

Quaid, 32, wore a brown suit while Midthunder, 27, wore a strapless, sequined gown.

In the film, Nate Caine (Quaid) tries to rescue Sherry (Midthunder), who was abducted during a robbery and who Caine had just started dating.

Caine has a genetic condition that causes him to not feel pain, meaning that his heroic pursuit leads to many dangerous accidents.

"I'm just a regular guy, but I don't feel pain," he says in the trailer for the film.

Other cast members who attended Monday's premiere include Jacob Batalon, Ray Nicholson and Betty Gabriel.

The film also stars Conrad Kemp, Matt Walsh, and Evan Hengst, and is directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen.

Novocaine opens in theaters Friday.

Quaid recently starred opposite Sophie Thatcher in Companion.

