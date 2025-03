1 of 5 | Regina Hall, seen at the 2024 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, is waiting for the script for "Girls Trip 2." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI. | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, March 11 (UPI) -- The next Girls Trip may be moving, according to star Regina Hall. Screenwriter Tracy Oliver previously said she was writing Girls Trip 2 to send her quartet of women to Ghana, but Hall said recent revisions may relocate the sequel. During a Zoom interview with UPI for her new movie O'Dessa, which will post next week, Hall gave a Girls Trip 2 update with more detail than she told Jennifer Hudson on her talk show last week. Advertisement

"I heard that it may not be in Ghana actually," Hall said. "They've since moved. I know Tracy and Kenya [Barris] are writing it."

Oliver told UPI Afrochella inspired her to set the sequel in Ghana. Hall said the writers are still developing a girls trip to Africa, depending on which country is feasible for filming.

"But I do know it is in Africa which is a continent so that doesn't narrow it down a lot," Hall said. "I do know that it's somewhere in Africa. It probably has a lot to do with where they'll set the infrastructure up which makes me think South Africa. That's my feeling."

2017's Girls Trip starred Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett and Queen Latifah as four friends traveling to New Orleans. Their raunchy comic adventure challenges, but ultimately heals, their friendships.

The original film opened at No. 2 behind Dunkirk with $30.4 million on its way to grossing over $115 million in the United States and Canada.