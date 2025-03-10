Advertisement
March 10, 2025 / 5:00 AM

'Day the Earth Blew Up' is 'Looney Tunes' at its meta, absurd best

By Fred Topel
Porky Pig and Daffy Duck weep for the end of the world in "The Day the Earth Blew Up," in theaters Friday. Photo courtesy of Ketchup Entertainment/Warner Bros. Animation
1 of 4 | Porky Pig and Daffy Duck weep for the end of the world in "The Day the Earth Blew Up," in theaters Friday. Photo courtesy of Ketchup Entertainment/Warner Bros. Animation

LOS ANGELES, March 10 (UPI) -- The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, in theaters Friday, is a return to form for the cartoon icons. It is filled with animated lunacy that should work for both kids and adults.

Eric Bauza voices both Daffy Duck and Porky Pig, who grew up together on Farmer Jim's farm. The backstory explains Porky's stutter, though Daffy already lisped.

Having inherited the farm as adults, Porky and Daffy owe back taxes and have to get a job at a gum factory. There, with flavor scientist Petunia Pig (Candi Milo), they discover an alien plot to possess the world.

The plot is a fun riff on sci-fi classics from Invasion of the Body Snatchers to Independence Day, but does not require having seen any of the originals. The aliens create bubble gum monsters, which are effectively silly and scary simultaneously.

That plot services the film's story, which is essentially Looney Tunes shorts that wring all the comedy out of a particular scenario in a few minutes before moving onto the next set piece. One sketch is even presented as an episode of the TV shorts.

The best part of The Day the Earth Blew Up is the film's meta self-awareness. Daffy literally winks at the camera, and director Peter Browngardt reminds the viewer they're watching a movie with fun tricks not to be spoiled in this review.

Daffy even references "Duck Amuck," the classic short in which he argues with the animator during the show.

The cartoon zaniness is funny, but perhaps the biggest laughs come from two musical choices which this review will also not spoil. But when popular pre-existing rock songs play, both of which have been used in famous movies, it is impeccable.

The purpose of The Day the Earth Blew Up is comedy first and foremost, but it still achieves genuine heart and suspense. By the end of the alien invasion, there is actual tension about the ticking clock.

Porky and Daffy's friendship remains sincere from their early days on the farm through their latest adventure. Still, the film can't help but lovingly mock the sincerity at times, particularly the warm reminiscing about Farmer Jim.

The Day the Earth Blew Up is a welcome return of the Looney Tunes brand of zany animated comedy for all ages. It is rewarding for longtime viewers and hopefully introduces young kids to the entire back catalog.

