March 7, 2025 / 3:53 PM

Michelle Monaghan, Adam Scott join Robert De Niro thriller

By Jessica Inman
Michelle Monaghan attends the Winners Room at the EE BAFTA Film Awards at Royal Festival Hall in London, England, on February 16. She is set to join Robert De Niro in "The Whisper Man." Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
1 of 5 | Michelle Monaghan attends the Winners Room at the EE BAFTA Film Awards at Royal Festival Hall in London, England, on February 16. She is set to join Robert De Niro in "The Whisper Man." Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- White Lotus actress Michelle Monaghan and Severance actor Adam Scott are set to star alongside Robert De Niro in Netflix's The Whisper Man.

The streamer announced the casting news Friday.

The film, inspired by a book written by Alex North, is set to start filming in spring.

"When his 8-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help," an official synopsis reads. "Only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as The Whisper Man."

Anthony and Joe Russo, the brothers who directed The Electric State, are among the producers, alongside Angela Russo-Otstot and Michael Disco. Together, they represent AGBO, the studio formed by the Russo brothers in 2017.

"AGBO is excited to be embarking on our sixth film with our incredible partners at Netflix," AGBO chief creative officer Russo-Otstot told Netflix's Tudum. "The Whisper Man is a gripping thriller but at its core is a poignant and complex story of father and sons. We are grateful to have one of the finest actors of his generation, Robert De Niro, anchoring the story with the remarkable James Ashcroft directing."

De Niro also stars in Zero Day, a limited series that is now playing on Netflix.

