March 4, 2025 / 10:13 AM

Regina Hall teases 'Scary Movie,' 'Girls Trip' sequels

By Jessica Inman
Regina Hall appeared on Tuesday's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 5 | Regina Hall appeared on Tuesday's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Regina Hall teased sequels for Scary Movie and Girls Trip when she stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show Tuesday.

Hall, 54, portrayed Brenda in Scary Movie, which opened in 2000.

"It was easy because nobody thought it was gonna be a hit," Hall said when Hudson asked what it was like working on the film.

When Hudson asked if there would be a sequel, Hall said, "That is what the ghosts are telling me."

She added that heard "they're writing something" but she does not have the details.

"I don't know what Brenda's doing 25 years later," she said.

Hudson then brought up the 2017 movie Girls Trip, which also starred Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith.

"So do you think we'll get a sequel?" Hudson asked.

"That's what I keep reading on the internet," Hall responded, adding that she believes it.

Hall is also set to star in O'Dessa, which lands on Hulu March 13.

