Dakota Johnson rom-com 'Materialists' to open in June

Dakota Johnson is set to star in A24's "Materialists," which arrives in the summer.

March 4 (UPI) -- Celine Song's upcoming film Materialists, which stars Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, will arrive in theaters June 13. A24 announced the release date Tuesday with a social media post on X. Advertisement

The post features a photograph of a white, heart-shaped cake with Materialists written in thin red icing. The studio name also appears in red.

The cake has already been cut into, and features a stamped out cigarette next to the serving knife. A red business card that says "Adore Matchmaking" appears alongside the dessert.

Save the date. Celine Song's MATERIALISTS 6.13.2025 pic.twitter.com/dhM2Yt0cOg— A24 (@A24) March 4, 2025

The film is about a matchmaker living in New York City who is caught between two potential suitors, Deadline reports.

Song is well-known for her work on Past Lives, which arrived in 2023.

Johnson, who recently starred in Madame Web, was named Worst Actress for her role in that film, during the Golden Raspberry Awards Friday.

Chris Evans recently starred opposite Dwayne Johnson in Red One, while Pedro Pascal will see Season 2 of The Last of Us premiere April 13.

Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney attend 'Madame Web' premiere in LA