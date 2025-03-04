Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 4, 2025 / 10:38 AM

Dakota Johnson rom-com 'Materialists' to open in June

By Jessica Inman
Dakota Johnson is set to star in A24's "Materialists," which arrives in the summer. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Dakota Johnson is set to star in A24's "Materialists," which arrives in the summer. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Celine Song's upcoming film Materialists, which stars Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, will arrive in theaters June 13.

A24 announced the release date Tuesday with a social media post on X.

Advertisement

The post features a photograph of a white, heart-shaped cake with Materialists written in thin red icing. The studio name also appears in red.

The cake has already been cut into, and features a stamped out cigarette next to the serving knife. A red business card that says "Adore Matchmaking" appears alongside the dessert.

The film is about a matchmaker living in New York City who is caught between two potential suitors, Deadline reports.

Song is well-known for her work on Past Lives, which arrived in 2023.

Johnson, who recently starred in Madame Web, was named Worst Actress for her role in that film, during the Golden Raspberry Awards Friday.

Chris Evans recently starred opposite Dwayne Johnson in Red One, while Pedro Pascal will see Season 2 of The Last of Us premiere April 13.

Advertisement

Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney attend 'Madame Web' premiere in LA

Stars Dakota Johnson (L) and Sydney Sweeney arrive for the world premiere of "Madame Web" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on February 12, 2024. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Regina Hall teases 'Scary Movie,' 'Girls Trip' sequels
Movies // 1 hour ago
Regina Hall teases 'Scary Movie,' 'Girls Trip' sequels
March 4 (UPI) -- Regina Hall teased sequels for "Scary Movie" and "Girls Trip" when she stopped by "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Tuesday.
Movie review: 'Mickey 17' proves relevant, darkly comic
Movies // 2 hours ago
Movie review: 'Mickey 17' proves relevant, darkly comic
March 4 (UPI) -- "Mickey 17," in theaters Friday, is a darkly comic and socially relevant science fiction tale.
Chris Pratt sells gun to a robot in 'The Electric State' final trailer
Movies // 19 hours ago
Chris Pratt sells gun to a robot in 'The Electric State' final trailer
March 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "The Electric State" ahead of its debut on the streamer March 14.
Mysterious woman haunts grieving family in 'The Woman in the Yard'
Movies // 21 hours ago
Mysterious woman haunts grieving family in 'The Woman in the Yard'
March 3 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is previewing horror thriller "The Woman in the Yard," starring Danielle Deadwyler.
Ana de Armas wants 'to go hunting' in 'Ballerina' teaser
Movies // 1 day ago
Ana de Armas wants 'to go hunting' in 'Ballerina' teaser
March 3 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released a new preview of "John Wick" spinoff "Ballerina," starring Ana de Armas, during the Oscars.
'Anora,' Kieran Culkin, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldana win big at the Oscars
Movies // 1 day ago
'Anora,' Kieran Culkin, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldana win big at the Oscars
March 2 (UPI) -- Anora was the big winner at the Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles Sunday night.
'Captain America' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
Movies // 1 day ago
'Captain America' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
March 2 (UPI) -- "Captain America: Brave New World" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $15 million in receipts from Friday through Sunday.
Jason Statham uses animal, human skulls in 'Working Man' fight
Movies // 3 days ago
Jason Statham uses animal, human skulls in 'Working Man' fight
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios released a clip from "A Working Man" on Friday. The clip shows a fight scene from the Jason Statham movie coming to theaters March 28.
Oscars: How to watch, what to expect
Movies // 3 days ago
Oscars: How to watch, what to expect
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The 97th annual Academy Award ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. EST in Dolby Theater, and viewers can tune in on ABC and Hulu.
'Madame Web,' 'Unfrosted' score Golden Raspberry Awards
Movies // 3 days ago
'Madame Web,' 'Unfrosted' score Golden Raspberry Awards
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- "Madame Web" received a leading three Golden Raspberry, or "Razzie" Awards, for bad cinema in Hollywood Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Longmire Days 2025 set for July 17-20 in Wyoming
Longmire Days 2025 set for July 17-20 in Wyoming
Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal reunite at Oscars
Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal reunite at Oscars
Dolly Parton's husband of 60 years, Carl Dean, dies at 82
Dolly Parton's husband of 60 years, Carl Dean, dies at 82
Millie Bobby Brown calls out critics of her appearance: 'This is bullying'
Millie Bobby Brown calls out critics of her appearance: 'This is bullying'
Movie review: 'Mickey 17' proves relevant, darkly comic
Movie review: 'Mickey 17' proves relevant, darkly comic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement