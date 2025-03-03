1 of 5 | "The Electric State" premieres March 14. Photo Courtesy of Netflix

March 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing The Electric State ahead of its debut on the streamer March 14. The new preview, which was released Monday, shows Chris Pratt as the smuggler Keats, trading a gun for $15,000. Advertisement

When the robot who is buying from him doesn't pay up, Keats' robot kills him.

Millie Bobby Brown's character, Michelle, sees the interaction, and is eventually caught spying by Keats.

Michelle is looking for her missing brother, and is accompanied by a cartoonish "Cosmo" robot.

"This bot knows where to find my brother," Michelle says in the preview. "I want him back.

As the preview continues, Michelle imagines dismantling "their whole sick system" by partnering with robots.

"As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colorful group of new animatronic allies -- and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher's disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

The film is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, based on the Simon Stalenhag book, and stars Ke Huy Quan, Giancarlo Esposito, Jason Alexander, Stanley Tucci and Woody Norman.

The robots are voiced by Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Hank Azaria, Colman Domingo and Alan Tudyk.

The streamer is also teasing a "puzzle game" inspired by the film, which arrives March 18.

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown turns 21