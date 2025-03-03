Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 3, 2025 / 3:49 PM

Chris Pratt sells gun to a robot in 'The Electric State' final trailer

By Jessica Inman
"The Electric State" premieres March 14. Photo Courtesy of Netflix
1 of 5 | "The Electric State" premieres March 14. Photo Courtesy of Netflix

March 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing The Electric State ahead of its debut on the streamer March 14.

The new preview, which was released Monday, shows Chris Pratt as the smuggler Keats, trading a gun for $15,000.

Advertisement

When the robot who is buying from him doesn't pay up, Keats' robot kills him.

Millie Bobby Brown's character, Michelle, sees the interaction, and is eventually caught spying by Keats.

Michelle is looking for her missing brother, and is accompanied by a cartoonish "Cosmo" robot.

"This bot knows where to find my brother," Michelle says in the preview. "I want him back.

As the preview continues, Michelle imagines dismantling "their whole sick system" by partnering with robots.

"As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colorful group of new animatronic allies -- and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher's disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

The film is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, based on the Simon Stalenhag book, and stars Ke Huy Quan, Giancarlo Esposito, Jason Alexander, Stanley Tucci and Woody Norman.

The robots are voiced by Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Hank Azaria, Colman Domingo and Alan Tudyk.

The streamer is also teasing a "puzzle game" inspired by the film, which arrives March 18.

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown turns 21

Left to right, "Stranger Things" actors Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Millie Bobby Brown arrive for the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mysterious woman haunts grieving family in 'The Woman in the Yard'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Mysterious woman haunts grieving family in 'The Woman in the Yard'
March 3 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is previewing horror thriller "The Woman in the Yard," starring Danielle Deadwyler.
Ana de Armas wants 'to go hunting' in 'Ballerina' teaser
Movies // 5 hours ago
Ana de Armas wants 'to go hunting' in 'Ballerina' teaser
March 3 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released a new preview of "John Wick" spinoff "Ballerina," starring Ana de Armas, during the Oscars.
'Anora,' Kieran Culkin, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldana win big at the Oscars
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Anora,' Kieran Culkin, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldana win big at the Oscars
March 2 (UPI) -- Anora was the big winner at the Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles Sunday night.
'Captain America' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Captain America' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
March 2 (UPI) -- "Captain America: Brave New World" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $15 million in receipts from Friday through Sunday.
Jason Statham uses animal, human skulls in 'Working Man' fight
Movies // 2 days ago
Jason Statham uses animal, human skulls in 'Working Man' fight
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios released a clip from "A Working Man" on Friday. The clip shows a fight scene from the Jason Statham movie coming to theaters March 28.
Oscars: How to watch, what to expect
Movies // 3 days ago
Oscars: How to watch, what to expect
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The 97th annual Academy Award ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. EST in Dolby Theater, and viewers can tune in on ABC and Hulu.
'Madame Web,' 'Unfrosted' score Golden Raspberry Awards
Movies // 3 days ago
'Madame Web,' 'Unfrosted' score Golden Raspberry Awards
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- "Madame Web" received a leading three Golden Raspberry, or "Razzie" Awards, for bad cinema in Hollywood Friday.
Lucy Liu: 'Old Guy' intergenerational friction is 'naturally funny'
Movies // 3 days ago
Lucy Liu: 'Old Guy' intergenerational friction is 'naturally funny'
NEW YORK, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Lucy Liu told UPI she thinks audiences will relate to the intergenerational dynamics at the heart of her new movie, "Old Guy."
Jason Momoa battles chicken jockey in 'Minecraft' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Jason Momoa battles chicken jockey in 'Minecraft' trailer
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the final trailer for "A Minecraft Movie" Thursday with new comical battle scenes starring Jason Momoa and cast members.
Zendaya to play Shrek's daughter in 'Shrek 5'
Movies // 4 days ago
Zendaya to play Shrek's daughter in 'Shrek 5'
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a teaser for "Shrek 5" on Thursday that announced Zendaya as the voice of Shrek and Fiona's daughter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Longmire Days 2025 set for July 17-20 in Wyoming
Longmire Days 2025 set for July 17-20 in Wyoming
'Captain America' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
'Captain America' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
'Anora,' Kieran Culkin, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldana win big at the Oscars
'Anora,' Kieran Culkin, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldana win big at the Oscars
Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal reunite at Oscars
Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal reunite at Oscars
Halle Berry recreates famous kiss with Adrien Brody on Oscars red carpet
Halle Berry recreates famous kiss with Adrien Brody on Oscars red carpet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement