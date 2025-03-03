1 of 5 | Ana de Armas attends the Oscars on Sunday. A new teaser for her film "Ballerina" was released during the awards show ceremony. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is previewing the John Wick offshoot, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas. The studio released the latest teaser trailer during the 97th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday. Advertisement

"I'd like to go hunting," says Eve (De Armas) in the clip.

The video shows Eve, who became an assassin following her father's death, loading a gun and getting into various fights.

Ballerina is the fifth installment in the John Wick franchise, which stars Keanu Reeves as the titular character.

Reeves also appears in Sunday's preview.

"You can still leave," he tells de Armas.

"Why didn't you leave?" she asks.

"I'm working on it," he responds.

Ballerina, which also stars Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, the late actor Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus and Ian McShane, arrives June 6.