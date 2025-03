1 of 3 | Kieran Culkin (L) of "A Real Pain" celebrates backstage with 2024 Academy Awards acting winner Robert Downey Jr. after winning the Oscar for best performance by an actor in a supporting role during the Academy Awards in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Kieran Culkin, Zoe Saldana, Flow and Anora were among the winners at the Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles Sunday night. Culkin won for Best Supporting Actor for his work in A Real Pain, while Saldana was named Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Perez. Advertisement

Flow was named Best Animated Feature and Conclave writer Peter Straughan won for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Sean Baker earned the honors for Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing.

Wicked was recognized for Best Costumes and Best Production Design, while co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo performed songs from the movie musical at the top of the ceremony.

The Substance won for Best Hair & Makeup.

Comedian Conan O'Brien is hosting the Oscars gala, which honors excellence in cinema.

The event is airing on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

Among the highlights was a tribute to the James Bond film franchise that included a medley of songs from the 007 blockbusters sung by Lisa, Raye and Doja Cat.

Emilia Perez went into the competition with a leading 13 nominations, while Wicked and The Brutalist earned 10 nods apiece.

