Sadie Sink portrays O'dessa in an upcoming film of the same name, which begins streaming March 13. Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures is previewing rock opera O'Dessa, starring Stranger Things star Sadie Sink in the titular role. In the post-apocalyptic musical, O'Dessa's hunt for an heirloom causes her to leave her family's farm behind. Advertisement

"Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her own true love -- but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test," an official synopsis reads.

Sink, 22, told Variety that the role pushed her to confront a lot of self-doubt.

"There was this moment where I was just like, 'Oh my God. I can't believe I said yes to this,'" she told the outlet.

"There were some days where it was harder than others," she added. "But sometimes, it was like, 'I feel completely fearless right now, and I'm singing in front of a lot of people!"

In the trailer, O'Dessa is told that her music can "bring light to the darkness," and the preview shows her trying to do just that.

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Murray Bartlett and Regina Hall also star.

The movie lands on Hulu March 13.