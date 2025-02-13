1 of 5 | "The Accountant 2" opens in theaters April 25. Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios is previewing The Accountant 2, starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal. Affleck and Bernthal reprise their roles as brothers Christian Wolff and Brax, respectively, in the sequel. Advertisement

The trailer, released Thursday, shows an older man writing the message "find the accountant" on his forearm before he is murdered in a bathroom stall.

The victim was an acquaintance of Wolff's, who investigates the death, seeking the assistance of his "estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax," an official synopsis reads.

"In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried," the description continues.

Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson and J.K. Simmons also star in the film, which opens in theaters April 25.

The original movie made some $24.7 million when it debuted in 2016, topping the U.S. box office at the time.

