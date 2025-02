1 of 4 | Viola Davis stars in the action political thriller "G20." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing G20, a film starring Viola Davis as fictional U.S. President Danielle Sutton. Sutton (Davis) attends a G20 summit alongside "the 20 most powerful world leaders," when they are attacked by a group intent on taking over global financial markets. Advertisement

The trailer shows Sutton escaping the gunfire.

"After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride," an official synopsis reads.

Sutton is seen taking on gunmen in an elevator and in a kitchen.

Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Ramon Rodriguez, Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, Christopher Farrar and Anthony Starr also star.

The film premieres April 10.

Davis recently received the Golden Globes' Cecil B. DeMille award, acknowledging what Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne called "her relentless dedication to her craft and her monumental impact on the industry."

