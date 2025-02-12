Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Feb. 12, 2025 / 11:24 AM

Mason Thames stands up to Gerard Butler in 'How to Train Your Dragon' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Gerard Butler, the voice of Stoick in "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," arrives for the premiere of the film in 2019. He portrays Stoick once again in the upcoming remake. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Gerard Butler, the voice of Stoick in "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," arrives for the premiere of the film in 2019. He portrays Stoick once again in the upcoming remake. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Mason Thames stands up to Gerard Butler in a new trailer for the How to Train Your Dragon remake.

The upcoming live-action and CG-animated feature offers a new take on the 2010 animated movie of the same name.

Advertisement

Thames portrays Hiccup, while Butler portrays Chief Stoick the Vast, Hiccup's father.

Their Viking society has had a longstanding feud with dragons.

"We are all descendants of the finest dragon fighters from everywhere the Vikings ever traveled. These beasts are a threat to all of our lands," Butler, who also voiced Stoik in the animated films, says in the trailer.

But when Hiccup encounters the "feared Night Fury dragon" Toothless, he finds a friend instead of a foe.

The trailer shows Hiccup standing up to his father.

"They've killed hundreds of us," Stoick hollers.

"And we've killed thousands of them!" Hiccup yells back.

Hiccup's beliefs ostracize him from his family and community.

"As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup's friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future," an official synopsis reads. "Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader."

Advertisement

The film follows three animated films inspired by the Cressida Cowell books.

Nico Parker, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz and Murry McArthur also star in the film, which lands in theaters June 13.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Viola Davis must 'save the world in 'G20' trailer
Movies // 3 minutes ago
Viola Davis must 'save the world in 'G20' trailer
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing "G20," a film starring Viola Davis as fictional U.S. President Danielle Sutton.
Paramount+ to stream remastered 'Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party'
Movies // 20 hours ago
Paramount+ to stream remastered 'Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party'
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Paramount+ will release a remastered version of Cameron Crowe's 1983 documentary "Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party" on March 11.
'Complete Unknown' on VOD Feb. 25, DVD April 1
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Complete Unknown' on VOD Feb. 25, DVD April 1
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures announced the home video dates for "A Complete Unknown," which comes to VOD later in February and DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD April 1.
Wes Anderson film 'The Phoenician Scheme' to open in May
Movies // 21 hours ago
Wes Anderson film 'The Phoenician Scheme' to open in May
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Wes Anderson and Focus Features are reuniting to distribute his upcoming film "The Phoenician Scheme."
'Friendship' trailer: Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd connect, fall out
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Friendship' trailer: Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd connect, fall out
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson portray neighbors with a complicated relationship in "Friendship," a new film from A24.
Simone Ashley reconnects with an ex in 'Picture This' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Simone Ashley reconnects with an ex in 'Picture This' trailer
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing "Picture This," an upcoming romantic comedy starring "Bridgerton" actress Simone Ashley.
Scarlett Johansson takes aim in 'Jurassic World Rebirth' game spot
Movies // 1 day ago
Scarlett Johansson takes aim in 'Jurassic World Rebirth' game spot
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson appears in a new trailer for "Jurassic World Rebirth" that aired during Super Bowl LIX.
Florence Pugh declares, 'No one here is a hero,' in 'Thunderbolts' trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
Florence Pugh declares, 'No one here is a hero,' in 'Thunderbolts' trailer
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Marvel released a new 2 1/2-minute trailer for its upcoming action-adventure movie, "Thunderbolts," during the Super Bowl on Sunday.
'Dog Man' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 2 days ago
'Dog Man' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The animated adventure, "Dog Man," is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $13.7 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.
'Wild Robot' earns 9 Annie Awards for animation excellence
Movies // 3 days ago
'Wild Robot' earns 9 Annie Awards for animation excellence
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "Wild Robot" has earned a leading nine Annie Awards, including Best Feature, at a ceremony on Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Monty the giant schnauzer wins Best in Show at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Monty the giant schnauzer wins Best in Show at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Paramount+ to stream remastered 'Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party'
Paramount+ to stream remastered 'Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party'
Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: Josh Brolin, Judy Blume
Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: Josh Brolin, Judy Blume
Famous birthdays for Feb. 11: Sheryl Crow, Jennifer Aniston
Famous birthdays for Feb. 11: Sheryl Crow, Jennifer Aniston
Blackpink's Jisoo shares 'Earthquake' music video teaser
Blackpink's Jisoo shares 'Earthquake' music video teaser
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement