Gerard Butler, the voice of Stoick in "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," arrives for the premiere of the film in 2019. He portrays Stoick once again in the upcoming remake.

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Mason Thames stands up to Gerard Butler in a new trailer for the How to Train Your Dragon remake. The upcoming live-action and CG-animated feature offers a new take on the 2010 animated movie of the same name.

Thames portrays Hiccup, while Butler portrays Chief Stoick the Vast, Hiccup's father.

Their Viking society has had a longstanding feud with dragons.

"We are all descendants of the finest dragon fighters from everywhere the Vikings ever traveled. These beasts are a threat to all of our lands," Butler, who also voiced Stoik in the animated films, says in the trailer.

But when Hiccup encounters the "feared Night Fury dragon" Toothless, he finds a friend instead of a foe.

The trailer shows Hiccup standing up to his father.

"They've killed hundreds of us," Stoick hollers.

"And we've killed thousands of them!" Hiccup yells back.

Hiccup's beliefs ostracize him from his family and community.

"As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup's friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future," an official synopsis reads. "Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader."

The film follows three animated films inspired by the Cressida Cowell books.

Nico Parker, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz and Murry McArthur also star in the film, which lands in theaters June 13.