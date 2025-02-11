Trending
Feb. 11, 2025 / 1:25 PM

'Friendship' trailer: Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd connect, fall out

By Jessica Inman
Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd star in A24's "Friendship." Photo courtesy of A24
1 of 5 | Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd star in A24's "Friendship." Photo courtesy of A24

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson portray neighbors with a complicated relationship in A24's upcoming film Friendship.

A trailer released Tuesday shows Craig, who is portrayed by Robinson (I Think You Should Leave), knocking on Brian's door, seemingly delivering mail.

Brian, portrayed by Rudd (I Love You Man), comes to the door and he and Craig smile at one another.

The teaser then cuts to Craig's wife (Kate Mara).

"Honey, the new neighbor invited you over for a drink at 8 tonight," she says, as she arranges a floral bouquet. "I said you'd go."

"You don't know my schedule," Craig says from his armchair, where he scrolls on his phone.

"You sit there every night," she responds. "Might be nice to have a pal, you know? A bud."

Craig attends the gathering and ends up enjoying the group's company. Not only that, but he seems to have found a best friend in Brian.

However, whatever bond they were developing is interrupted.

"Look, we had a couple of really nice hangs," Brian says. "But I think it best that we go our separate ways. I don't wish to continue this friendship."

Craig does not take it well and seems consumed by obsession over Brian.

The film opens in May.

