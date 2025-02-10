Trending
Feb. 10, 2025 / 7:42 AM

Florence Pugh declares, 'No one here is a hero,' in 'Thunderbolts' trailer

By Karen Butler
Florence Pugh can now be seen in the trailer for "Thunderbolts." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Florence Pugh can now be seen in the trailer for "Thunderbolts." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Marvel released a new 2 1/2-minute trailer for its upcoming action-adventure movie, Thunderbolts, during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The preview for the comic-book adaptation has since gotten more than 5 million views on YouTube.

It shows Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) assembling a group of antiheroes -- including assassin Yelena (Florence Pugh) and super-soldiers Alexei (David Harbour) and John (Wyatt Russell) -- for a dangerous mission at the behest of CIA director Valentina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

"Let's talk facts," Valentina says at the top of the clip, which is intercut with video footage of someone destroying buildings in New York City. "The Avengers are not coming. Who will keep the American people safe?"

"There's a big threat out there and you're going to help us stop it," Bucky tells the rag-tag group of fighters he brings together.

"So, none of us can fly? We all just punch and shoot?" Yelena asks. "We can't do this. No one here is a hero."

The movie is set for theatrical release on May 2.

Florence Pugh turns 29: a look back

Francois Civil (L) and Pugh arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque" at the 72nd annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 20, 2019. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

