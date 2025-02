1 of 5 | Scarlett Johansson stars in the new film "Jurassic World Rebirth." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth aired during Super Bowl LIX. The preview shows Scarlett Johansson, who portrays Zora, shooting at vicious dinosaurs surrounding their boat. One of the creatures soars out of the water like a whale. Advertisement

The film follows Zora and Duncan (Mahershala Ali) as they lead a group to a dinosaur-populated island in search of DNA that could be used to save human lives.

"We put ourselves in a place we don't belong. Survival is a long shot," says Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) in the preview.

Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein also star.

Jurassic World Rebirth opens in theaters in July.

