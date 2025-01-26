Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 26, 2025 / 2:27 AM

Sundance movie review: Welsh horror 'Rabbit Trap' too slow to scare

By Fred Topel
Dev Patel plays a sound recordist in "Rabbit Trap," which premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute
1 of 5 | Dev Patel plays a sound recordist in "Rabbit Trap," which premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute

PARK CITY, UTAH Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Rabbit Trap, which premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival, is a slow burn horror movie that doesn't pay off enough.

Darcy (Dev Patel) and Daphne Davenport (Rosy McEwen) are musicians living in Wales in 1976. Darcy records sounds outside to blend into tracks for his wife's songs.

Advertisement

One day a child (Jade Croot) visits Darcy outside and comes back to the house to meet Daphne. They welcome the kid until he becomes needy and pushy.

The recording of natural sounds in a unique region is interesting and plays well in Dolby Atmos. However, there is only so much watching Patel hold a microphone a viewer can take.

The film shows how Daphne incorporates those sounds into a track, but unfortunately, Rabbit Trap is not a movie about avant-garde music so it gives minimal screen time to that.

The child starts to overstay his welcome, visiting in the early morning and requesting food and drink so he can stay longer. He gets angry that the Davenports never skinned and ate the rabbit he trapped for them.

That's the rabbit trap. The rabbit trap is also a metaphor for the child trapping the Davenports, but there is an actual rabbit trap in the movie.

Advertisement

A kid from hell is a real problem for an adult couple. How do you force him to leave?

They don't want to hurt him but they ultimately have to lay hands on him to remove him from their house, which never becomes more of a problem because they're so remote no other characters enter the story.

Certainly, the kid doesn't go to child services to report the Davenports for abuse, and he wouldn't want to get them arrested. He wants to live with them.

The child introduces the Davenports to local mythology which may be somewhat interesting as a different take on demonic legends. They call the ultimate evil The Shadow (Nicholas Sampson).

The mythology too is parsed out very slowly. An hour of that becomes little more than a dry history lesson.

There are some creepy, haunting images in the final half hour. Glass melts, slugs and vegetation overrun the house and more but it is too little too late.

Rabbit Trap will probably interest a very niche audience. For anyone else, it fails to make the case for Welsh folk tales.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sundance movie review: 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You' viscerally captures anxiety
Movies // 13 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You' viscerally captures anxiety
PARK CITY, UTAH Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You," which premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival, is a relatable, visceral depiction of the anxiety when the world keeps dumping problems on a mother (Rose Byrne).
Sundance movie review: ISIS drama 'Brides' a provocative cautionary tale
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: ISIS drama 'Brides' a provocative cautionary tale
PARK CITY, UTAH Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Brides," which premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival, depicts British teenagers venturing to become ISIS brides in a dramatic tale that avoids preaching.
Brad Pitt to star in David Ayer film 'Heart of the Beast'
Movies // 1 day ago
Brad Pitt to star in David Ayer film 'Heart of the Beast'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt will star in and produce the film "Heart of the Beast," reuniting him with "Fury" director David Ayer.
Sundance movie review: 'Ugly Stepsister' is gruesome twist on Cinderella
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'Ugly Stepsister' is gruesome twist on Cinderella
PARK CITY, UTAH Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Norwegian film "The Ugly Stepsister," which premiered Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival, ramps up the darkness of the original "Cinderella" fairy tale.
Phoebe Dynevor adopted 'very specific' walk in 'Inheritance'
Movies // 1 day ago
Phoebe Dynevor adopted 'very specific' walk in 'Inheritance'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Phoebe Dynevor, Rhys Ifans and director Neil Burger discussed filming "Inheritance" on an iPhone in Egypt, India and South Korea with UPI.
Sundance movie review: 'By Design' makes chair body swap wonderfully bizarre
Movies // 2 days ago
Sundance movie review: 'By Design' makes chair body swap wonderfully bizarre
PARK CITY, UTAH Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "By Design," which premiered Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival, explores the premise of a woman swapping bodies with a chair to its fullest surreal potential.
Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore earn Oscar nominations
Movies // 2 days ago
Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore earn Oscar nominations
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott announced the 2025 nominees for the Academy Awards, or Oscars, in Los Angeles on Thursday morning.
Robert Pattinson is 'expendable' in 'Mickey 17,' from 'Parasite' director
Movies // 3 days ago
Robert Pattinson is 'expendable' in 'Mickey 17,' from 'Parasite' director
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is teasing Bong Joon-ho's "Mickey 17," starring Robert Pattinson as a man who repeatedly dies to advance humankind.
Movie review: 'Companion' tells fresh, devilishly macabre AI tale
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'Companion' tells fresh, devilishly macabre AI tale
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Companion," in theaters Jan. 31, is a surprising and suspenseful robot thriller with relevant social commentary on both AI and misogyny.
Bowen Yang, Rachel Sennott to announce Oscar nominations
Movies // 4 days ago
Bowen Yang, Rachel Sennott to announce Oscar nominations
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Comedian Bowen Yang and actress Rachel Sennott are set to share the Oscar nominations on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'West Wing' alum Bradley Whitford joins cast of 'The Diplomat'
'West Wing' alum Bradley Whitford joins cast of 'The Diplomat'
Lady Gaga, Rose join Sexxy Red, Bruno Mars in 'Fat Juicy & Wet' music video
Lady Gaga, Rose join Sexxy Red, Bruno Mars in 'Fat Juicy & Wet' music video
Famous birthdays for Jan. 25: Ariana DeBose, Calum Hood
Famous birthdays for Jan. 25: Ariana DeBose, Calum Hood
Sundance movie review: 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You' viscerally captures anxiety
Sundance movie review: 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You' viscerally captures anxiety
Movie review: 'A Legend' pays off in atypical Jackie Chan film
Movie review: 'A Legend' pays off in atypical Jackie Chan film
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement