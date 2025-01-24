Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 24, 2025 / 4:07 PM

Brad Pitt to star in David Ayer film 'Heart of the Beast'

By Jessica Inman
Brad Pitt will star in and produce the film "Heart of the Beast," reuniting him with "Fury" director David Ayer. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 3 | Brad Pitt will star in and produce the film "Heart of the Beast," reuniting him with "Fury" director David Ayer. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt is taking on a new film role.

The actor, 61, will portray a former Green Beret who becomes stranded with his retired combat dog in Alaska in the action-adventure movie Heart of the Beast.

Advertisement

Pitt will also produce the Paramount Pictures film, which reunites him with director David Ayer, Deadline reports. The pair previously collaborated on the 2014 film Fury, set during World War II.

Paramount confirmed the casting by re-tweeting the news.

Pitt most recently starred with George Clooney in Wolfs, released in theaters and on Apple TV+ in September. That film was renewed for a sequel prior to the initial movie's release.

In June, Pitt will appear in F1, portraying an ex-Formula 1 driver.

A release date for Heart of the Beast has not yet been shared.

Brad Pitt turns 61: a look back

Brad Pitt poses backstage with his award for Best Supporting Actor for "12 Monkeys" at the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 21, 1996. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sundance movie review: 'Ugly Stepsister' is gruesome twist on Cinderella
Movies // 50 minutes ago
Sundance movie review: 'Ugly Stepsister' is gruesome twist on Cinderella
PARK CITY, UTAH Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Norwegian film "The Ugly Stepsister," which premiered Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival, ramps up the darkness of the original "Cinderella" fairy tale.
Phoebe Dynevor adopted 'very specific' walk in 'Inheritance'
Movies // 11 hours ago
Phoebe Dynevor adopted 'very specific' walk in 'Inheritance'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Phoebe Dynevor, Rhys Ifans and director Neil Burger discussed filming "Inheritance" on an iPhone in Egypt, India and South Korea with UPI.
Sundance movie review: 'By Design' makes chair body swap wonderfully bizarre
Movies // 15 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'By Design' makes chair body swap wonderfully bizarre
PARK CITY, UTAH Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "By Design," which premiered Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival, explores the premise of a woman swapping bodies with a chair to its fullest surreal potential.
Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore earn Oscar nominations
Movies // 1 day ago
Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore earn Oscar nominations
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott announced the 2025 nominees for the Academy Awards, or Oscars, in Los Angeles on Thursday morning.
Robert Pattinson is 'expendable' in 'Mickey 17,' from 'Parasite' director
Movies // 2 days ago
Robert Pattinson is 'expendable' in 'Mickey 17,' from 'Parasite' director
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is teasing Bong Joon-ho's "Mickey 17," starring Robert Pattinson as a man who repeatedly dies to advance humankind.
Movie review: 'Companion' tells fresh, devilishly macabre AI tale
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Companion' tells fresh, devilishly macabre AI tale
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Companion," in theaters Jan. 31, is a surprising and suspenseful robot thriller with relevant social commentary on both AI and misogyny.
Bowen Yang, Rachel Sennott to announce Oscar nominations
Movies // 3 days ago
Bowen Yang, Rachel Sennott to announce Oscar nominations
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Comedian Bowen Yang and actress Rachel Sennott are set to share the Oscar nominations on Thursday.
'Blue Moon,' 'Dreams' among Berlin Film Festival lineup
Movies // 3 days ago
'Blue Moon,' 'Dreams' among Berlin Film Festival lineup
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The full lineup for the 75th Berlin Film Festival was announced Tuesday, and the list includes "Blue Moon" and "Dreams."
Movie review: 'A Legend' pays off in atypical Jackie Chan film
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'A Legend' pays off in atypical Jackie Chan film
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "A Legend," on DVD, Blu-ray and video-on-demand Tuesday, is not the usual Jackie Chan movie but it still boasts some impressive action.
Tom Hardy: 'Venom' allowed me to get paid to talk to myself
Movies // 4 days ago
Tom Hardy: 'Venom' allowed me to get paid to talk to myself
NEW YORK, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Tom Hardy jokes that playing a dual role in the three "Venom" movies meant he always had the perfect scene partner.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle honors last half moon of January
Google Doodle honors last half moon of January
Sundance movie review: 'By Design' makes chair body swap wonderfully bizarre
Sundance movie review: 'By Design' makes chair body swap wonderfully bizarre
Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Norah O'Donnell, Robin Zander
Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Norah O'Donnell, Robin Zander
Lady Gaga, Rose join Sexxy Red, Bruno Mars in 'Fat Juicy & Wet' music video
Lady Gaga, Rose join Sexxy Red, Bruno Mars in 'Fat Juicy & Wet' music video
Phoebe Dynevor adopted 'very specific' walk in 'Inheritance'
Phoebe Dynevor adopted 'very specific' walk in 'Inheritance'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement