Brad Pitt to star in David Ayer film 'Heart of the Beast'

Brad Pitt will star in and produce the film "Heart of the Beast," reuniting him with "Fury" director David Ayer.

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt is taking on a new film role. The actor, 61, will portray a former Green Beret who becomes stranded with his retired combat dog in Alaska in the action-adventure movie Heart of the Beast. Advertisement

Pitt will also produce the Paramount Pictures film, which reunites him with director David Ayer, Deadline reports. The pair previously collaborated on the 2014 film Fury, set during World War II.

Paramount confirmed the casting by re-tweeting the news.

Pitt most recently starred with George Clooney in Wolfs, released in theaters and on Apple TV+ in September. That film was renewed for a sequel prior to the initial movie's release.

In June, Pitt will appear in F1, portraying an ex-Formula 1 driver.

A release date for Heart of the Beast has not yet been shared.

