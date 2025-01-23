Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore earn Oscar nominations

1 of 6 | Ariana Grande was nominated Thursday for an Academy Award for her role as Glinda in "Wicked." File Photo by Derek French/UPI | License Photo

Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott announced the nominees for the annual awards, also known as the Oscars, which honor artistic and technical achievements in filmmaking.

First-time nominees include Ariana Grande, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Glinda in Wicked, Timothée Chalamet, up for Best Actor for his portrayal of music icon Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, and Sebastian Stan, who was shortlisted for Best Actor for his depiction of Donald Trump in The Apprentice.

In addition, Demi Moore was nominated for Best Actress for The Substance, while Zoe Saldaña is up for Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez.

Karla Sofía Gascón -- a Best Actress nominee for Emilia Pérez -- is now the first openly transgender acting nominee.

Her co-star Selena Gomez was among the A-list stars surprisingly missing from Thursday's announcement.

Others shut out of the contest were Angelina Jolie for Maria, Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl, Nicole Kidman for Babygirl and Denzel Washington for Gladiator II.

The contenders in the top categories are:

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune Part II

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actor

Adrien Brody The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes Conclave

Sebastian Stan The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison Anora

Demi Moore The Substance

Fernanda Torres I'm Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov Anora

Kieran Culkin A Real Pain

Edward Norton A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande Wicked

Felicity Jones The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini Conclave

Zoe Saldaña Emilia Pérez

Best Director

Anora Sean Baker

The Brutalist Brady Corbet

A Complete Unknown James Mangold

Emilia Pérez Jacques Audiard

The Substance Coralie Fargeat

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best International Feature

I'm Still Here

The Girl with the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Documentary

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

Conan O'Brien will host the 97th annual Oscars ceremony March 2 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show will air on ABC and stream on Hulu.

