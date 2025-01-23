Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore earn Oscar nominations

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Emilia Pérez was nominated for a leading 13 Academy Award nominations in Los Angeles on Thursday morning.
Wicked and The Brutalist followed with 10 nods apiece, while Conclave and A Complete Unknown each scored eight nominations.
Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott announced the nominees for the annual awards, also known as the Oscars, which honor artistic and technical achievements in filmmaking.
First-time nominees include Ariana Grande, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Glinda in Wicked, Timothée Chalamet, up for Best Actor for his portrayal of music icon Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, and Sebastian Stan, who was shortlisted for Best Actor for his depiction of Donald Trump in The Apprentice.
In addition, Demi Moore was nominated for Best Actress for The Substance, while Zoe Saldaña is up for Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez.
Karla Sofía Gascón -- a Best Actress nominee for Emilia Pérez -- is now the first openly transgender acting nominee.
Her co-star Selena Gomez was among the A-list stars surprisingly missing from Thursday's announcement.
Others shut out of the contest were Angelina Jolie for Maria, Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl, Nicole Kidman for Babygirl and Denzel Washington for Gladiator II.
The contenders in the top categories are:
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune Part II
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Actor
Adrien Brody The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes Conclave
Sebastian Stan The Apprentice
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison Anora
Demi Moore The Substance
Fernanda Torres I'm Still Here
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov Anora
Kieran Culkin A Real Pain
Edward Norton A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande Wicked
Felicity Jones The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini Conclave
Zoe Saldaña Emilia Pérez
Best Director
Anora Sean Baker
The Brutalist Brady Corbet
A Complete Unknown James Mangold
Emilia Pérez Jacques Audiard
The Substance Coralie Fargeat
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Best Animated Feature
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best International Feature
I'm Still Here
The Girl with the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Best Documentary
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane
Conan O'Brien will host the 97th annual Oscars ceremony March 2 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show will air on ABC and stream on Hulu.