Jan. 21, 2025 / 1:31 PM

Bowen Yang, Rachel Sennott to announce Oscar nominations

By Jessica Inman
Bowen Yang arrives for the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15. He is set to announce Oscar nominations alongside Rachel Sennott Thursday. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI
1 of 5 | Bowen Yang arrives for the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15. He is set to announce Oscar nominations alongside Rachel Sennott Thursday. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Comedian Bowen Yang and actress Rachel Sennott are set to share the Oscar nominations on Thursday.

In a social media post Tuesday, The Academy shared that the pair will announce Oscar nominations at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Yang recently portrayed J.D. Vance in the Saturday Night Live Election Special, while Sennott appeared in Bottoms in August.

The 97th Oscars will take place at 7 p.m. EST on March 2 and Conan O'Brien will host.

The award nominations will premiere on ABC, Hulu, Disney+ and across The Academy's social media channels. The announcements can also be viewed on the Oscars website.

