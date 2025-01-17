'Gladiator II' to start streaming Tuesday on Paramount+

1 of 5 | Paul Mescal plays Lucius in the "Gladiator" sequel "Gladiator II." File Photo by Serena XuNing/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Gladiator II is coming to Paramount+. The film, which starts streaming Tuesday, stars Paul Mescal as Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen's Lucilla. The movie is a sequel to the 2000 film Gladiator starring Russell Crowe. Advertisement

In the new film, Lucius (Mescal) is taken to Rome after the invasion of Numidia, where he becomes a gladiator under the guidance of Denzel Washington's Macrinus.

"With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people," an official description reads.

The sequel has earned more than $455 million at the global box office since opening in theaters Nov. 22, a press release states.

Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, and Derek Jacobi also star.

Gladiator II is directed by Ridley Scott, who also directed the first film. The original Gladiator is available to stream now on Paramount+.

