Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 17, 2025 / 4:29 PM

'Gladiator II' to start streaming Tuesday on Paramount+

By Jessica Inman
Paul Mescal plays Lucius in the "Gladiator" sequel "Gladiator II." File Photo by Serena XuNing/UPI
1 of 5 | Paul Mescal plays Lucius in the "Gladiator" sequel "Gladiator II." File Photo by Serena XuNing/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Gladiator II is coming to Paramount+.

The film, which starts streaming Tuesday, stars Paul Mescal as Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen's Lucilla. The movie is a sequel to the 2000 film Gladiator starring Russell Crowe.

Advertisement

In the new film, Lucius (Mescal) is taken to Rome after the invasion of Numidia, where he becomes a gladiator under the guidance of Denzel Washington's Macrinus.

"With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people," an official description reads.

The sequel has earned more than $455 million at the global box office since opening in theaters Nov. 22, a press release states.

Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, and Derek Jacobi also star.

Gladiator II is directed by Ridley Scott, who also directed the first film. The original Gladiator is available to stream now on Paramount+.

Advertisement

Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington attend 'Gladiator II' premiere in LA

Cast member Paul Mescal attends the premiere of "Gladiator II" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on November 18, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Captain America: Brave New World' preview, poster tease Red Hulk
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Captain America: Brave New World' preview, poster tease Red Hulk
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Marvel is teasing Harrison Ford as Red Hulk in the latest poster and preview for "Captain America: Brave New World."
Modern 'Wolf Man' is from monster's point of view, says writer-director
Movies // 11 hours ago
Modern 'Wolf Man' is from monster's point of view, says writer-director
NEW YORK, Jan. 17 (UPI) -- "Wolf Man" writer-director Leigh Whannell told UPI he wanted his modern re-imagining of the classic Universal Pictures monster to be simultaneously familiar and distinct.
Scott Eastwood learned from 'Alarum' co-star Sylvester Stallone
Movies // 11 hours ago
Scott Eastwood learned from 'Alarum' co-star Sylvester Stallone
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Scott Eastwood spoke with UPI about "Alarum," in theaters and video-on-demand Friday, and lessons he learned from co-star Sylvester Stallone.
Movie review: Lazy jokes mar Diaz, Foxx in 'Back in Action'
Movies // 20 hours ago
Movie review: Lazy jokes mar Diaz, Foxx in 'Back in Action'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- "Back in Action," on Netflix Friday, sports engaged performances by Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx, but the material relies on jokes that are beneath both of them.
'Anora,' 'The Substance,' 'Wicked' up for Producers Guild awards
Movies // 1 day ago
'Anora,' 'The Substance,' 'Wicked' up for Producers Guild awards
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The film and television nominations for the Producers Guild of America Awards are in, after being postponed twice amid the Los Angeles wildfires.
'Challengers,' 'Dune,' 'Hit Man,' 'Wicked' up for WGA Awards
Movies // 1 day ago
'Challengers,' 'Dune,' 'Hit Man,' 'Wicked' up for WGA Awards
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Writers Guild of America announced the nominations for its awards in film and television Wednesday night.
'Conclave,' 'Emilia Pérez' lead BAFTA Film Awards nominations
Movies // 2 days ago
'Conclave,' 'Emilia Pérez' lead BAFTA Film Awards nominations
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards are in, with "Conclave" and "Emilia Pérez" leading the nominees.
Geralt tries to prevent war in animated 'The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep'
Movies // 3 days ago
Geralt tries to prevent war in animated 'The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep'
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep," an animated film featuring the voice of Doug Cockle as Geralt of Rivia.
'The Substance' to return to theaters after Demi Moore Golden Globe win
Movies // 3 days ago
'The Substance' to return to theaters after Demi Moore Golden Globe win
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Mubi announced a rerelease of "The Substance" on Tuesday. The film returns to theaters Friday.
Robert De Niro plays dual roles in 'The Alto Knights'
Movies // 3 days ago
Robert De Niro plays dual roles in 'The Alto Knights'
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- In "The Alto Knights," Robert De Niro portrays both Frank Costello and Vito Genovese.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jacob Lofland: Oil industry means possibility, danger for 'Landman' character Cooper
Jacob Lofland: Oil industry means possibility, danger for 'Landman' character Cooper
Famous birthdays for Jan. 17: Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel
Famous birthdays for Jan. 17: Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel
'A Thousand Blows' trailer: 'Peaky Blinders' creator takes viewers to 1880s London
'A Thousand Blows' trailer: 'Peaky Blinders' creator takes viewers to 1880s London
President-elect Donald Trump names three 'special envoys' to Hollywood
President-elect Donald Trump names three 'special envoys' to Hollywood
Ariana Grande overtakes Taylor Swift to set new Spotify record
Ariana Grande overtakes Taylor Swift to set new Spotify record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement