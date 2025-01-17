Trending
'Captain America: Brave New World' preview, poster tease Red Hulk

By Jessica Inman
Anthony Mackie will reprise Sam Wilson, aka Falcon and Captain America, in the new Marvel film "Captain America: Brave New World." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Anthony Mackie will reprise Sam Wilson, aka Falcon and Captain America, in the new Marvel film "Captain America: Brave New World." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Marvel is teasing Red Hulk in the latest poster and preview for Captain America: Brave New World.

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), also known as his superhero alter-ego Falcon, added Captain America to his resume after becoming Steve Rogers' successor in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The poster for the upcoming film shows him with both wings and a shield.

He can be seen squaring off with Red Hulk, who bears a striking resemblance to Harrison Ford's character, U.S. President Thaddeus Ross.

"You know I've been no fan of heroes, but even I can't deny the good that you've done," Ross tells Wilson in the preview. "Work with me, Sam. The country needs Captain America."

Giancarlo Esposito's character is introduced in the trailer as he seemingly leads an attack on the White House.

"Your inner circle has been compromised," Wilson tells Ross. "Either you can't see that or you don't want to."

Ross is later seen staring at his hand as it begins to transform and turn bright red. The scene then cuts to a shot of Red Hulk raging and taking on Wilson's Captain America.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters Feb. 14.

