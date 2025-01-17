1 of 5 | Anthony Mackie will reprise Sam Wilson, aka Falcon and Captain America, in the new Marvel film "Captain America: Brave New World." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Marvel is teasing Red Hulk in the latest poster and preview for Captain America: Brave New World. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), also known as his superhero alter-ego Falcon, added Captain America to his resume after becoming Steve Rogers' successor in Avengers: Endgame (2019). Advertisement

The poster for the upcoming film shows him with both wings and a shield.

He can be seen squaring off with Red Hulk, who bears a striking resemblance to Harrison Ford's character, U.S. President Thaddeus Ross.

An epic battle is on the horizon. Tickets are on sale now for Marvel Studios' #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld. See it in IMAX February 14. #FilmedForIMAX pic.twitter.com/qbPO2QXr5K— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 17, 2025

"You know I've been no fan of heroes, but even I can't deny the good that you've done," Ross tells Wilson in the preview. "Work with me, Sam. The country needs Captain America."

Giancarlo Esposito's character is introduced in the trailer as he seemingly leads an attack on the White House.

"Your inner circle has been compromised," Wilson tells Ross. "Either you can't see that or you don't want to."

Ross is later seen staring at his hand as it begins to transform and turn bright red. The scene then cuts to a shot of Red Hulk raging and taking on Wilson's Captain America.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters Feb. 14.

