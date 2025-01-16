Trending
Movies
Jan. 16, 2025 / 7:41 AM

'Challengers,' 'Dune,' 'Hit Man,' 'Wicked' up for WGA Awards

By Karen Butler
Jesse Eisenberg has been nominated for a Writers Guild of America Award for penning the film "A Real Pain." File Photo by Derek French/UPI
Jesse Eisenberg has been nominated for a Writers Guild of America Award for penning the film "A Real Pain." File Photo by Derek French/UPI

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Writers Guild of America announced the nominations for its awards in film and television Wednesday night.

Up for the Best Original Film Screenplay honor are Jesse Eisenberg for A Real Pain, Sean Baker for Anora, Justin Kuritzkes for Challengers, Alex Garland for Civil War and Megan Park for My Old Ass.

In the running for Best Adapted Film Screenplay are James Mangold and Jay Cocks for A Complete Unknown, Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts for Dune: Part 2, Richard Linklater and Glen Powell for Hit Man, RaMel Ross and Joslyn Barnes for Nickel Boys and Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox for Wicked.

The nominees for Best Drama TV Series are the writing teams of The Boys, Diplomat, Fallout, Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Shogun.

Shortlisted for Best Comedy Series are the writing teams of Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks and What We Do in the Shadows.

Nominated for Best Limited Series are the writing teams of The Penguin, Presumed Innocent, Ripley, Say Nothing and True Detective: Night Country.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony Feb. 15.

Anna Sawai, Hiroyuki Sanada attend 'Shogun' premiere in LA

Cast member Anna Sawai attends the premiere of Hulu mini-series "Shogun" at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on February 13, 2024. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

