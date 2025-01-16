Trending
Jan. 16, 2025 / 5:07 PM

'Anora,' 'The Substance,' 'Wicked' up for Producers Guild awards

By Jessica Inman
Sean Baker poses with the Palme D'Or Award for "Anora" at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25. The film is also up for a PGA awards. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
1 of 5 | Sean Baker poses with the Palme D'Or Award for "Anora" at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25. The film is also up for a PGA awards. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The film and television nominations for the Producers Guild of America Awards are in, after being postponed twice amid the Los Angeles wildfires.

The announcement was made Thursday, after being indefinitely pushed back Sunday.

Nominees for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures are Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emila Perez, A Real Pain, September 5, The Substance and Wicked.

Meanwhile, Bad Sisters, The Diplomat, Fallout, Shogun and Slow Horses are in the running for the Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television-Drama.

Paula Weinstein and Lynda Obst, who died in March and October, respectively, are to be honored with a posthumous Trailblazer Award, the PGA announced Friday.

Chris Meledandri will receive the David O. Selznick Achievement Award, Dana Walden will receive the Milestone Award and Take Waititi will get the Norman Lear Achievement Award, a press release states.

Read on for more nominations...

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Flow

Inside Out 2

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Baby Reindeer

FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

