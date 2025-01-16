'Anora,' 'The Substance,' 'Wicked' up for Producers Guild awards

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The film and television nominations for the Producers Guild of America Awards are in, after being postponed twice amid the Los Angeles wildfires.
The announcement was made Thursday, after being indefinitely pushed back Sunday.
Nominees for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures are Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emila Perez, A Real Pain, September 5, The Substance and Wicked.
Meanwhile, Bad Sisters, The Diplomat, Fallout, Shogun and Slow Horses are in the running for the Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television-Drama.
Paula Weinstein and Lynda Obst, who died in March and October, respectively, are to be honored with a posthumous Trailblazer Award, the PGA announced Friday.
Chris Meledandri will receive the David O. Selznick Achievement Award, Dana Walden will receive the Milestone Award and Take Waititi will get the Norman Lear Achievement Award, a press release states.
Read on for more nominations...
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Flow
Inside Out 2
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
Baby Reindeer
FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country